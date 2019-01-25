The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Analysis: Under Moscow Pressure, Could Belarus's Balancing Act Come Crashing Down? A flurry of diplomatic activity has sparked speculation that Russia is preparing to swallow up its smaller neighbor. But many analysts see the sharp exchanges as just another round of a decades-old dance. By Robert Coalson

Bulgaria From Above From the beaches of the Black Sea to the mountain monuments of communism: This is Bulgaria as you’ve never seen it before. By Amos Chapple

Ukrainian Presidential Hopeful Admits Russian Assets, Promises To Divest Ukrainian actor Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has said he is running for president of Ukraine, has admitted that he has commercial interests in Russia and has said he will divest himself of them "in the near future." By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

'Your Turn To Lie': Former Russian State TV Cameraman Describes 'The Business Of Misinforming Viewers' Former Russian state television camera operator Leonid Krivenkov talks about why 10 years working inside Kremlin-controlled news prompted him to toss his TVs. By Dmitry Volchek

Ivan Plakhuta lives in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk and makes traditional felt boots or valenki. He says many of the old makers, from whom he learned his craft, have died, but says demand for his boots remains strong. By Current Time and Neil Bowdler

'Of Course They Take It': Russian Teen Figure Skater Regrets Claims Of Widespread Doping In a live video chat with fans, Anastasia Shabotova suggested Russian figure skaters routinely dope to raise their performance. She didn't expect the reaction that followed. By Matthew Luxmoore

Now 90 years old, Omirzak Ospanov was a fisherman on the Aral Sea before most of it dried into a dust bowl in one of the world's greatest environmental disasters. He remembers the sea's Soviet heyday and prays for it to return to its former glory. By Asylkhan Mamashuly, Roman Kupka, Ray Furlong, and RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

Hats Off To The Kalpak! Traditional Kyrgyz Cap Tipped For Official National Status Kyrgyz lawmakers are considering raising the status of the kalpak, the traditional Kyrgyz hat, to that of a national cultural symbol. By Farangis Najibullah

Interview: Russia's Ties To Venezuela Give It 'Nuisance Power' Over The U.S. RFE/RL spoke with Mikael Wigell about the "strategic partnership" between Moscow and Caracas and Russia's interests in the unfolding political crisis in Venezuela. By Robert Coalson