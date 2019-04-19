The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media if you liked what you read.

Poroshenko Reinvented: Apologies, New Promises, And Slick Moves May Be 'Too Little, Too Late' President Petro Poroshenko is attempting to reinvent himself and his campaign after a distant second-place finish in the first round of Ukraine's presidential election. By Christopher Miller

U.S. lawmakers are threatening Turkey with sanctions, and blocking the sale of U.S. F-35 fighter jets, if it ends up buying a Russian air-defense system. By Kaisa Alliksaari

Iran's Social-Media Struggles Laid Bare By Telegram And Cleric's Viral Moment Polling and a Friday Prayer leader's gaffe suggest the filtering of hugely popular digital messaging and sharing apps has failed to keep Iranians off them. By Golnaz Esfandiari

Anxious Times In Pakistan's Pagan Valley Members of a pagan community in Pakistan see an existential threat to their ancient culture as influence from the sea of Islam surrounding them encroaches. By Daud Khattak

Decades of conflict and a recent severe drought have left many Afghans unable to provide enough food for their families. RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan spoke to people in Kabul who struggle with hunger every day. By RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan

Snap Cat: Former Poachers Swap Guns For Cameras To Save Russia's Snow Leopard A group of former poachers in Russia's Altai region is helping activists monitor the endangered snow leopard by placing cameras in remote mountain locations where once they set deadly traps. By Ksenia Smolyakova and Robert Coalson

'God's Punishment': Serbian Tabloids Say Notre Dame Fire Result Of Flying Kosovo's Flag The Serbian president has expressed solidarity with France while the press aligned with him fans the flames of nationalism over the Notre Dame blaze. By Alan Crosby

Disappearing seals, plummeting fish stocks, and a falling water level all point to the deteriorating health of the Caspian Sea. Ahead of Earth Day, observed on April 22, environmentalists in Azerbaijan have warned that it will take rapid action to save the Caspian from the fate of its eastern neighbor, the dying Aral Sea. By Ray Furlong and RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service

'Thieves-In-Law' Syndicate Crowns New Crime Boss From Uzbekistan Sources tell RFE/RL the nephew of the International Boxing Association's former president, Gafur Rakhimov, was the kingmaker behind a newly crowned thief-in-law syndicate. By Ron Synovitz and Sirojiddin Tolibov