The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

Victims Of Kazakhstan's Soviet-Era Nuclear Tests Feel 'Abandoned' By Government Most people who live near Soviet-era nuclear test sites in Kazakhstan say they don't receive the aid or subsidies they should get from the government. By Farangis Najibullah and Khadisha Akaeva

Russia Accused Of Running Spy Ring In Serbian Army Serbia says it has uncovered a major Russian spy network on its territory, but that ties with Moscow are still strong and that Russian President Vladimir Putin didn't know about it. By Stuart Greer

Winter War: The 1939 Soviet Invasion Of Finland In Crystal-Clear Photos An archive of thousands of images of the Soviet Union's 1939 invasion of Finland have been scanned and digitized, revealing the harrowing human details of the David vs. Goliath struggle. By Amos Chapple

Russian Doctors' Dismissals Leave Kids Waiting For Transplants The dismissal of a Russian surgical team renowned for performing kidney transplants on children has left dozens of young patients in critical situation. By Michael Scollon

No Joke: The List Of Countries Russia Is Accused Of Meddling In Is Long Considering all the media attention, you could be forgiven for thinking that Russia's alleged attempts to influence elections is limited to the United States. But what about Spain, Madagascar, Bolivia, Italy, and Libya, to name a few? By Kristyna Foltynova, Carlos Coelho, and Grant Podelco

How Much Did Russian Spy Agencies Rely On Bitcoin? New Hints In Leaked Recordings The collapse of the Russia-backed cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e, and the arrest of one of its principal founders, has long intrigued observers looking for clues of how Russian spy agencies used bitcoin to fund operations globally. A recent BBC report provides some more glimpses. By Mike Eckel

NATO Shows Off Missile Base In Romania, Calling It 'Purely Defensive' NATO has countered Russia's claims that its missile base in Deveselu, Romania undermines Moscow's nuclear deterrent -- saying the facility is designed only to protect against an attack by Iran. By Alison Mutler

Tajik Woman Makes Her Feet Do The Hard Work Saodat Khojaeva, 40, from southern Tajikistan, was born with only one deformed arm. She uses her legs to do house chores, including cooking, cleaning, and looking after her three children. By RFE/RL's Tajik Service and Neil Bowdler

Falling Water Levels Point To Deeper Ecological Malaise On Ural River Water levels are falling on the Ural, the third-longest river in Europe. Despite a very snowy winter, the water level of the river did not rise at all this year. Pollution is also a problem, and a Russian-Kazakh commission has so far achieved little. By Pyotr Trotsenko and RFE/RL's Kazakh Service