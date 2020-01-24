The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
The Village Genius: Astonishing Photos Of Soviet Life Found In An Abandoned House
The work of a forgotten photographer uncovered in a village attic in Moldova. By Amos Chapple
'Memory Wars': Polish, Russian Fight Over World War II Shifts To Auschwitz
The 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi camp will be observed in Poland this month, even as 21st-century politics between Warsaw and Moscow cast a pall over the event. By Mike Eckel
Life Among The Graves In Northern Afghanistan
An ethnic Turkmen family in northern Afghanistan was homeless and desperate -- so they took shelter in a cemetery alongside other destitute people. But when locals learned about the family's troubles from a report by RFE/RL's Turkmen Service, they stepped forward to help. By RFE/RL's Turkmen Service
Russia Sees Some Of Itself In 'Ring Of Fire' Volcanic Eruptions
Recent eruptions in New Zealand and the Philippines have been bad. But Russia's Far East, also on the Pacific "ring of fire," has its own fair share of active volcanoes. By Andy Heil
U.S. Vacuum: How Libya Is Descending Into A Russia-Turkey Proxy War
The Libyan conflict is descending into an increasingly overt proxy war between Russia and Turkey. By Frud Bezhan
Pakistani Man Blinded By His Father, Brothers For Wanting 'Love Marriage'
Woman are not the only victims of so-called "honor crimes" in Pakistan. By Abdul Hai Kakar and Ron Synovitz
Who's The Woman Who Helped Attack Kazakh Journalists?
Last summer, a group of women mobbed Kazakh journalists at a human rights conference in Almaty, hitting them and breaking their cameras. One of the women, Akzhol Akhmetova, was later spotted working at a municipal office and also appeared to assist local officials, prompting locals to label her a "titushka" -- a plainclothes provocateur. In an interview with RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, Akhmetova denied any government connections. By RFE/RL's Kazakh Service
Armenia's Cosmic-Ray Catchers
High in the Caucasus Mountains, a former Soviet weapons-research facility now studies mysterious particles streaking in from space. By Amos Chapple
Moldova's Dirty Rivers: Money And Muck Flushed Down The Drain
Moldova has some of the most polluted rivers in Europe, due in part to a lack of public sewers. The town of Durlesti shows how private solutions and a failure of public action combine in a toxic mix. By RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, Nicu Gusan, and John Mastrini
Prayers Answered? Ukrainian Orthodox Church Marks One Year Of Independence From Moscow
More than a year after gaining its independence from the Moscow Patriarchate, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has gained hundreds of parishes. But still faces challenges, not least from among its own ranks. By Tony Weslowsky
Seventy-Five Years After Liberation Of Auschwitz, Naming The Dead Still Proving Elusive
It's been 75 years since Soviet troops liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination and concentration camp in Poland, but work to name more than 1 million victims is still ongoing. Historians based at the site are painstakingly piecing together information, using everything from transport lists to suitcase labels to graffiti left behind on camp walls to try to identify all those killed by the Nazis. By Neil Bowdler