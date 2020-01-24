The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

'Memory Wars': Polish, Russian Fight Over World War II Shifts To Auschwitz The 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi camp will be observed in Poland this month, even as 21st-century politics between Warsaw and Moscow cast a pall over the event. By Mike Eckel

Life Among The Graves In Northern Afghanistan An ethnic Turkmen family in northern Afghanistan was homeless and desperate -- so they took shelter in a cemetery alongside other destitute people. But when locals learned about the family's troubles from a report by RFE/RL's Turkmen Service, they stepped forward to help. By RFE/RL's Turkmen Service

Russia Sees Some Of Itself In 'Ring Of Fire' Volcanic Eruptions Recent eruptions in New Zealand and the Philippines have been bad. But Russia's Far East, also on the Pacific "ring of fire," has its own fair share of active volcanoes. By Andy Heil

Who's The Woman Who Helped Attack Kazakh Journalists? Last summer, a group of women mobbed Kazakh journalists at a human rights conference in Almaty, hitting them and breaking their cameras. One of the women, Akzhol Akhmetova, was later spotted working at a municipal office and also appeared to assist local officials, prompting locals to label her a "titushka" -- a plainclothes provocateur. In an interview with RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, Akhmetova denied any government connections. By RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

Armenia's Cosmic-Ray Catchers High in the Caucasus Mountains, a former Soviet weapons-research facility now studies mysterious particles streaking in from space. By Amos Chapple

Moldova's Dirty Rivers: Money And Muck Flushed Down The Drain Moldova has some of the most polluted rivers in Europe, due in part to a lack of public sewers. The town of Durlesti shows how private solutions and a failure of public action combine in a toxic mix. By RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, Nicu Gusan, and John Mastrini

Prayers Answered? Ukrainian Orthodox Church Marks One Year Of Independence From Moscow More than a year after gaining its independence from the Moscow Patriarchate, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has gained hundreds of parishes. But still faces challenges, not least from among its own ranks.​ By Tony Weslowsky