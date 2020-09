3 These are the photographs of Srdjan Suki (pictured) who began his career covering the conflicts of the former Yugoslavia, and joined the European Pressphoto Agency (epa) in 1993. His death on September 24 sparked an outpouring of tributes to a man dubbed a “legend” by fellow photographers. In a statement to RFE/RL about Suki’s death, epa described him as "a larger than life character that lit up any room he entered. He was a well-known name on the photography circuit and was passionate about life and photojournalism, having covered everything from the Balkan conflicts, the war in Iraq, the World Cup and many other sporting events around the world… The tributes have been pouring in from around the world from colleagues who have been inspired by him and it's a testament to the impact he had on everyone he worked with."