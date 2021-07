3 Yeltsin lunches with Mintimer Shaimiyev, the president of Tatarstan, in August 1994.

They are sitting on the bank of the Volga River as their cruise boat awaits.



These images were taken by official Yeltsin photographers between June 10, 1991, the day when Yeltsin's presidency began, and December 31, 1999, when Yeltsin handed power to Vladimir Putin.



The photos are just some of the thousands of images held in the archive of the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Center​, a museum and cultural center that opened in Yekaterinburg in 2015.