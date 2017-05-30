Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 22nd week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
A displaced Iraqi woman carries her child upon arriving in a safe area after leaving their homes west of Mosul as government forces continue their offensive to retake the city from Islamic State extremists. (AFP/Karim Sahib)
A boy cools off with the help of water lines punctured in protest at power outages in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters/Akhtar Soomro)
A couple tries to stay dry during a heavy storm in Moscow on May 29. At least 16 people were killed across the capital due to the violent storm. (AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev)
This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on May 28 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (center) inspecting the test of a new antiaircraft weapons system at an undisclosed location. The North has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of ballistic-missile launches over the past year and a half. The nuclear program and missile tests have been banned by the UN, but Pyongyang has said they are necessary to counter U.S. aggression.
Afghan boys read the Koran in a madrasah, or religious school, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kabul. (Reuters/Omar Sobhani)
Displaced children play outside on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Khazir camp for the internally displaced, located between Irbil and Mosul, Iraq. (AFP/Karim Sahib)