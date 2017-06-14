Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 24th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
Smoke pours from a 27-story apartment building in west London on the morning of June 14. The fire brigade said 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the blaze in Grenfell Tower, which has 120 flats. Officials say there have been a "number of fatalities." (AFP/Natalie Oxford)
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kyiv Pride 2017 in the Ukrainian capital on June 13. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)
Iraqi soldiers give droplets of water to dehydrated children rescued by soldiers at the site of fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul. (Reuters/Erik De Castro)
Runners covered in colored powder celebrate after taking part in the 2017 Color Run at the Luzhniki Olympic Complex in Moscow. (AFP/Maxim Zmeyev)
Russian police officers detain a participant at an opposition rally on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow on June 12. Opposition leader and anticorruption blogger Aleksei Navalny called on his supporters to hold a protest on Tverskaya Street, which leads to the Kremlin, instead of the site authorized by Moscow officials. Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 1,150 protesters were detained. (epa/Yuri Kochetkov)
A woman holds a poster bearing a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin and reading, "That's All" during an unauthorized opposition rally in the center of St. Petersburg on June 12. Some 1,150 people were detained at rallies across the country. (AFP/Olga Maltseva)
A displaced Iraqi girl wears a clown mask at the Hasansham camp in Al-Khazer, east of Mosul. (Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis)
A troupe of Ukrainian dancers performs on the tarmac at Boryspil airport in Kyiv on June 11, the first day of visa-free travel for Ukrainian nationals to the European Union. (epa/Stepan Franko)