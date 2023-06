6 Sacrificial animals are displayed for sale at a market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Islamabad. Eid al-Adha is one of the holiest Muslim holidays of the year. It marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage, known as the hajj, to visit Mecca. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims will slaughter an animal and split the meat into three parts: one for family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy.