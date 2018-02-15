Accessibility links
Breaking News
Picture This: RFE/RL's Gallery Archive
Top Shots
February 15, 2018 01:50 GMT
RFE/RL
Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the seventh week of 2018. For more photo galleries, see our
Picture This archive
.
1
Young figure skaters perform during a festival celebrating the upcoming birthday of leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP/Jon Chol Jin)
2
Bosnian Croats set fire to a float carrying this year's carnival mascot, an effigy of the president of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Judge Carmel Agius, in the southern Bosnian town of Capljina. Agius became a hated figure after sentencing six Bosnian Croats for war crimes against the non-Croat population during the Bosnian war through 1992-95. (AFP/Elvis Barukcic)
3
A Pakistani laborer looks on under plastic sheeting to keep dry from the rain in Islamabad. (AFP/Aamir Qureshi)
4
A child jumps from a promenade after attempting to sell heart-shaped balloons to a couple on Valentine's Day in Mumbai. (Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)
5
Brides display their hands decorated with henna around a bride as she poses for her own photographer during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 70 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, in Ahmedabad, India. (Reuters/Amit Dave)
6
An Indian child dressed as Lord Shiva takes part in the Maha Shivratri procession during the Maha Shivratri festival celebrations in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India. (epa-EFE/Jaipal Singh)
7
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. (Reuters/Khalil Ashawi)
8
An aerial view shows vehicles driving along the R257 "Yenisei" federal highway in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. (Reuters/Ilya Naymushin)
9
North Korean cheerleaders are surrounded by media as they attempt to walk on Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, South Korea. The North's 229-strong cheering squad, dubbed the "Army of Beauties," have drawn a lot of attention since arriving for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics last week. (AFP/Ed Jones)
10
A part of a Saratov Airlines Antonov An-148 plane that crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport is seen at the scene of the incident outside Moscow. All 71 people aboard were killed. (Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)
11
Afghan residents walk through a section of the old city amid snowfall in Ghazni. (AFP/Zakeria Hashimi)
