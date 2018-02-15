2 Bosnian Croats set fire to a float carrying this year's carnival mascot, an effigy of the president of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Judge Carmel Agius, in the southern Bosnian town of Capljina. Agius became a hated figure after sentencing six Bosnian Croats for war crimes against the non-Croat population during the Bosnian war through 1992-95. (AFP/Elvis Barukcic)