Tragedy In Tajikistan: Most Humans 'Are Warm, Friendly People Who Wish Us No Harm'

The four foreign cyclists who were brutally killed when they were run down by a car along a scenic highway in southern Tajikistan included a Dutch psychologist, two Americans on a round-the-world bike trip, and a Swiss man.

The four were part of a seven-person group who had met up while cycling in the region and decided to ride together through a lower route in the picturesque Pamir Mountains. The other three were injured in the attack.

In the July 29 attack, which occurred about 150 kilometers south of the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, the attackers plowed into the cyclists, then exited the car and stabbed them, officials said.

Islamic State (IS) extremists claimed responsibility and issued a video on July 31 showing five men pledging allegiance to the group under the organization's black flag and criticizing Tajikistan because it "has been occupied by infidels."

The Tajik government, however, rejected the claim and instead blamed followers of the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan, a political party that previously held government posts but was banned by the authoritarian regime in 2015.

The attack stunned the authorities, who have tried to make tourism an important economic draw for the impoverished country. With breathtaking landscapes, Tajikistan, and neighboring Kyrgyzstan, draw an ever-increasing number of cyclists and other adventure tourists -- with some 900,000 travelling to Tajikistan thus far this year, a nearly 400 percent increase over the total amount for 2017.

The seven cyclists included three couples and a Frenchman whose name the French Embassy in Tajikistan has not confirmed.

The Americans -- Jay Austin and Lauren Munoz -- had left their jobs and were on a trip around the world with their two-wheelers that began nearly a year ago with a tour of Africa before they proceeded to Europe and then moved on to Central Asia.

They had been in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan before entering Tajikistan. Austin wrote detail-filled blog entries with accompanying photos documenting the pair's bike travels.

Here is what is known about the those killed and injured in the attack:

Jay Austin

A 29-year-old who worked for the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department for seven years, Austin had left his job to be a full-time cyclist and travel the world. He had written on his blog that "bike touring is really safe. Despite what the news would have you believe, the world is a really wonderful, caring place, and stories of kidnapped travelers or mauled cyclists are the rare exception.... The greatest danger to us…are humans in cars." He was among those killed.

Lauren Munoz

In her late 20s, Munoz was born and raised in Miami, Florida, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in studio art from Florida Atlantic University in 2012. She began studying for a master's degree in art education three years ago. She had worked as an elementary art teacher in Miami and taken part in several art exhibits in southern Florida. She also sold her art online. Munoz had accompanied Austin on several bike tours around the world. She was also killed.

Rene Wokke and Kim Postma

A 56-year-old psychologist from the Netherlands, Wokke was in Tajikistan with his longtime partner, Kim Postma, 58, on a trip from Thailand to Iran. They had decided to go through Tajikistan to avoid going through Afghanistan, which they had decided was more dangerous. Wokke, who had made many cycling tours with Postma, had travelled to some 130 countries, his brother said.

Wokke and Postma, who lived on a houseboat in Amsterdam, had for many years been active foster parents for troubled children, taking them into their houseboat until the children found more permanent homes. Wokke was killed in the attack. Postma was treated at a Dushanbe hospital and released, and she was reportedly resting at a safehouse in the capital, according to the German Embassy in Tajikistan (there is no Dutch Embassy in Dushanbe).

Swiss Couple

RFE/RL was unable to confirm the identities of the couple, who are from the canton of Zurich. The 62-year-old man was killed in the attack. His partner, 59, survived and was hospitalized in Dushanbe.

Guillaume Kazabat

The Frenchman was riding behind the rest of the group and reportedly was not part of the initial attack. He was reportedly lightly injured. The French Embassy in Tajikistan was unable to provide any further information about him.

With contributions from Nrc.nl and Tohir Safarov and Khiromon Bakoeva of RFE/RL's Tajik Service