Trump Says Doesn't See 'Significant Differences' With Iran, Says Further Talks Imminent

US President Donald Trump said peace negotiations between the United States and Iran will continue over the weekend and that he does not believe there are "significant differences" between the warring sides.

“A big day [today]. We'll see how it all turns out, but it should be good, some very good discussions,” Trump told reporters in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 17.

“The talks are going on and going over the weekend, and a lot of good things are happening. That includes Lebanon, too.”

He didn't specify a timeframe for talks and whether negotiations would entail face-to-face sessions or messages exchanged via Pakistani mediators.

CNN, citing Iranian sources, reported that delegations would arrive in Islamabad over the weekend and that official talks would resume on April 20. The White House did not comment on that report.

On April 11-12, US Vice President JD Vance led a delegation in talks with top Iranian officials in Islamabad, hosted by Pakistan.

Those talks broke off without agreement and with both sides blaming the other for the failed outcome.

In his April 17 comments, Trump rejected the suggestion that “significant differences” remain in negotiations.

“I don't think there's too many significant differences,” he said. “If there are, I'm going to straighten it out.”

On how long he would be willing to maintain a blockade of Iranian ports tied to the talks, Trump said it would be lifted immediately upon a deal being reached.

“When the agreement is signed, the blockade ends,” he said.

'Very Good For Everybody'

Earlier, in the day, Trump told AFP by phone that "we're very close. Looks like it's going to be very good for everybody. And we're very close to having a deal."

Photo Gallery: In Photos: Week Seven Of The Iran War Prayers for peace, cease-fires, and an ongoing energy crisis dominated the seventh week of the conflict in the Middle East.









Axios quoted Trump as saying, "I think we'll get a deal in the next day or two.”

The momentum appeared to be building for a peace deal following a cease-fire agreement between Lebanon and Israel -- which Tehran said was a requirement for it to participate in further talks with US officials.

Status Of The Strait

Another contentious issue -- the status of the Strait of Hormuz -- also appeared to move closer to reaching an agreement, although disagreements appeared to linger.

Iran said it has opened the strait to commercial shipping traffic for the remainder of the 10-day cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon, with Trump thanking the Iranian leadership for the move as a step helping the peace process.

"Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!" Trump wrote in a social media post.

However, officials in Tehran later said that Iran would close the strait again if the US blockade of its ports were not lifted, perhaps setting up a new standoff.

The Strait of Hormuz, which leads to the Persian Gulf and was the conduit for 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments before the war began on February 28, will be "completely open" for the duration of the Israel-Lebanon truce, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a social media post.

The strait had been effectively closed to traffic amid Tehran's strikes at targets around the Middle East, sending oil prices skyrocketing and shaking the global economy. Oil prices dropped sharply and stock prices rose on world markets following the announcement.

Lebanon Cease-Fire

The US-brokered 10-day Israel-Lebanon cease-fire took effect on April 16 and can be extended by mutual agreement. Iran has repeatedly said that an end to Israeli attacks on Lebanon -- where Israel has been targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah sites since March 2 -- was a requirement for its own peace negotiations with the United States.

A militant group and political party that controls much of southern Lebanon, Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, while the European Union has blacklisted only its armed wing. A two-week cease-fire agreed by Iran and the United States on April 7 does not include Lebanon.

Trump has given few details about a prospective deal with Iran, but on April 17 the US president repeated his suggestion that Tehran has agreed to give up its stocks of enriched uranium -- which, enriched to a certain level, can be used in nuclear weapons.

Some confusion remained over precisely what material Trump was referring to. Tehran denied it had agreed to give up its supply, saying, "Iran's enriched uranium is not going to be transferred anywhere."

"Transfer of Iran's enriched uranium to the US has never been raised in negotiations," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei.

⁠Reuters cited Trump as referring to "nuclear dust" and said it ‌would be retrieved "very soon."

The report added that Trump's mention of “nuclear dust” was a ⁠reference to ‌what he believes remains after the US and Israel bombed Iran's nuclear installations" in June 2025, although Trump has occasionally referred to enriched uranium as "nuclear dust."

Later, during a speech before the ultraconservative Turning Point USA group's conference in Phoenix, Trump also referred to "nuclear dust."

"Somebody said, how are we going to get the nuclear dust? We're going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators," Trump said. "But we're going to go in together with Iran. We're going to get it. We're going to take it back home to the USA very soon."

He added that no money would be changing hands in a deal with Iran. Some media reports had suggested that the US would release frozen Iranian assets in exchange for the right to take control of Tehran's enriched uranium.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Alex Raufoglu in Washington and Reuters