Trump Says US Will Control Strait Of Hormuz, Collect 20 Percent Shipping Fees

US President Donald Trump said the United States intends to blockade Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and collect fees from other countries' shipping traffic as reimbursement. The statement came after a new wave of US and Iranian air strikes in the region on July 12 and 13. In an interview with RFE/RL, Tim Davis, a former US ambassador to Qatar, said such an arrangement would be difficult to maintain in the long term, and would be unsustainable for US allies in the Gulf region.