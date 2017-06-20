Trump Meets Ukraine's Poroshenko At The White House

U.S. President Donald Trump met with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko in what White House officials called a "drop-in" visit to the Oval Office. The two posed together after Poroshenko's meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's national security team. Poroshenko said he was "confident that our effective coordination can bring peace" to his nation, which has been fighting Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014. (AP)