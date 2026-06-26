Rubio-Lavrov Rift Reveals Moscow’s Blame-Shifting Strategy On Ukraine, Analysts Say

WASHINGTON -- As Moscow increasingly invokes the “spirit of Anchorage” to claim a framework for ending the war in Ukraine already exists, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has flatly pushed back, opening a fierce diplomatic battle over what actually occurred during last year’s high-stakes summit.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Bahrain, Rubio directly contradicted a coordinated wave of assertions from senior Russian officials that the August 2025 summit in Alaska produced an informal understanding on Ukraine.

"There was no agreement in Alaska. There was a proposal in Alaska, but there was no agreement in Alaska," Rubio told RFE/RL on June 25.

He added bluntly: "If there had been an agreement, we would have had an end to the war."

The semantic dispute cuts to the very core of Moscow’s current negotiating posture. For days, the Kremlin has sought to frame the face-to-face meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a diplomatic turning point.

Rubio's sharp rebuttal is the most definitive US denial yet -- and carries unique weight because the Secretary of State was personally in the room for the delegation.

'Inelegant' Definitions And Missing Documents

Rubio’s account confirms that substantive terms were indeed debated in Alaska, but he emphasized they never matured into a bilateral deal. When pressed on the nature of those talks, Rubio pointed to Moscow's maximalist territorial appetites.

"Russia wants the entirety of Donetsk to be turned over to them, among some other things that they raised, but there was never an agreement," Rubio told RFE/RL.

The Kremlin, however, has rapidly escalated its version of history. On June 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov fired back at Rubio, offering a granular -- and starkly different -- reconstruction of the summit.

According to Lavrov, Putin meticulously reviewed a series of American proposals that Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, had brought to Moscow days prior to the summit. Lavrov claimed Putin checked them point-by-point with Witkoff in front of Trump and Rubio, and that Witkoff affirmed them.

"Therefore, when my colleague M. Rubio says that there were only proposals in Alaska but no agreement, it raises a question regarding what we actually mean by 'agreement,'" Lavrov said in written media responses. "If one side -- in this case, the US -- put on the table its proposals for a settlement... and the other side expressed its consent to those proposals, then claiming there was no agreement seems rather inelegant."

Diplomats and seasoned Russia watchers view Lavrov's rhetorical gymnastics as a classic deception strategy.

Daniel Fried, a former Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia who served under seven US administrations, noted that Moscow is attempting to manufacture diplomatic leverage out of thin air.

“The Kremlin is seeking to conjure diplomatic advantage at a time of Ukrainian military success by claiming a bargain was struck when none seems to have been," Fried told RFE/RL, praising Rubio for "swatting it back.”

Fried also pointed out a glaring double standard in the Kremlin's sudden reverence for unwritten pacts. "Funny how the Kremlin claims a deal without a document. But it ignores the document -- a Russo-Ukraine Treaty concluded when Putin was President -- that confirms the 1991 Russo-Ukraine borders. Putin himself signed the border treaty."

Chasing Ghosts And Shifting Fortunes

The roots of the breakdown in Anchorage may trace back to freelance diplomacy that preceded the summit.

Glen Howard, a veteran Russia strategist and president of the Saratoga Foundation, suggested that earlier solo meetings in Moscow between Witkoff and Russian officials -- conducted without note-takers or US-provided translators -- gave Putin a false impression that Washington was prepared to strong-arm Kyiv into relinquishing the Donbas.

Howard said he believes those expectations collapsed in Alaska. “Trump had lunch ready, but they could not agree and he was not going to sell out Ukraine,” he told RFE/RL.

Howard presents that detail as evidence of how abruptly the summit broke down.

For him, Alaska was significant not because of what was agreed, but because of what was not.

Howard also argues the White House position appears to have evolved since then: away from territorial concessions and toward a freeze-in-place cease-fire.

If accurate, that would represent a major strategic shift. RFE/RL has reached out to Witkoff for comment but had not received a response by the time of publication.

The current White House and Kyiv are now aligned on a strict freeze-in-place cease-fire, completely removing phased withdrawals from the table.

This diplomatic hardening coincides with notable shifts on the battlefield. Armed with new Western capabilities, including F-16s deploying advanced precision glide bombs, Ukraine has systematically targeted Russian defense infrastructure, oil refineries, and vital logistical corridors like the R280 highway, threatening to isolate occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently informed Western leaders that deep strikes are actively altering the military balance -- a reality underscored by reports of defensive posturing from nervous neighbors like Belarus's Alyaksandr Lukashenko.

With its military logistics facing severe strain, Moscow's insistence on the non-existent "Anchorage framework" appears less like an invitation to talk and more like political theater for an internal audience.

Paul Goble, a former State Department special adviser and CIA analyst, warns that the narrative is designed to insulate the Kremlin from domestic anger over mounting casualties and drone strikes hitting Russian cities.

"I think Putin is putting in place a narrative in which he can say that Russians must mobilize because the West has betrayed Russia yet again, defeat Ukraine, and be ready to move against the West," Goble told RFE/RL, noting that the Kremlin likely views the window ahead of the upcoming US midterms and Russian Duma elections as the critical time to act.

By rewriting the history of the Alaska summit, the Kremlin is positioning itself to shift the blame entirely onto Washington if diplomacy permanently collapses, analysts say.

In the information theater of this war, the battle over what happened in Anchorage is no longer about diplomatic bookkeeping -- it is about laying the groundwork for what comes next.