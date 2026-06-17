Trump Says US Could Start 'Dropping Bombs' If Iran Doesn't 'Behave'

US President Donald Trump said the United States could resume military action against Iran if he is dissatisfied with the implementation of the memorandum of understanding reached between Washington and Tehran, as world leaders hailed the potential end to the war.

Speaking alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 17, Trump stressed that the memorandum was only a preliminary agreement and warned that military action could resume if Iran failed to meet US expectations.

"It's a memorandum of understanding. And if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head," Trump said.

He added: "If they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, OK? Because they misbehaved for 47 years."

Trump also dismissed reports that the United States would invest $300 billion in Iran under the memorandum, saying such claims were false. He said, however, that Washington would not prevent other countries from investing in Iran.

The US president also said the memorandum does not provide for direct US payments to Iran. He further rejected claims that it mandates the immediate lifting of sanctions, saying any sanctions relief would be tied to future negotiations and Iranian compliance.

Iran and the United States announced on June 16 that they had electronically signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict. Both sides are expected to formally sign the agreement in Switzerland on June 19.

G7 Hails 'Historic Opportunity' For Middle East

The news has been hailed by leaders worldwide as a positive step toward ending the war between Washington and Tehran, which began with US and Israeli air strikes on Iran on February 28.

G7 leaders welcomed the framework agreement between the United States and Iran as a "historic opportunity" to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, according to a statement issued by group members early on June 17.

The statement said it has the potential to "bring peace and tranquility to the entire region."

The heads of these countries, emphasizing their support for the implementation of the provisions of the agreement, announced their readiness to help facilitate the process.

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the leaders said "the right to free passage without hindrance and the need to pay tolls is the foundation of international trade."

The G7 leaders also emphasized the need to continue negotiations to reach "a comprehensive and unbreakable diplomatic agreement" aimed at confronting "Iran's threats in the region and beyond" and ensuring that "Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon."

Meanwhile, the first tankers carrying Iranian crude oil have left the Strait of Hormuz since the US naval blockade began two months ago, a ship-tracking website announced on June 17.

“At least two tankers of the National Iranian Tanker Company, including two very large supertankers carrying crude oil named 'Diona' and 'Hero 2,' have passed through the US Navy's maritime blockade zone, loading a total of 3.8 million barrels of Iranian crude oil from the country's terminals and are moving towards their destinations," Tanker Trackers reported.

The company then announced that a third Iranian tanker had passed through the US naval blockade.

US Not Releasing Details Of Agreement

Despite calls for the US government to release full text of the memorandum of understanding to be released, US Vice President JD Vance said on June 16 that details haven't been released because of ongoing diplomatic sensitivities involving both Tehran and regional mediators.

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, Vance said there were "some sensitive diplomatic issues going on" and that Iran, along with mediators including Pakistan and Qatar, had asked Washington to proceed carefully with the process.

"There are sensitivities in the Arab and Muslim world that we try to be responsive and considerate of," Vance said, explaining the delay in publishing the document.

Vance also emphasized that the memorandum is only a preliminary framework rather than a detailed agreement.

The vice president suggested the United States is negotiating from a position of strength and could move on if future talks fail.

"If they stick to this agreement, I think it would be much better for the United States and it would be much better for Iran," Vance said.

"But if they don't abide by the agreement, the straits will remain open, we will still have done very significant damage to their nuclear program, and ultimately, we can get on with our lives as a country," he added.

US President Donald Trump said earlier on June 16 that negotiations have entered a second phase, which he described as easier than the first. The 60-day stage is expected to focus on talks over technical issues related to Iran's nuclear program and enriched uranium stockpiles.