2 Rescuers search rubble as fires burn in Iskenderun, a coastal city in southern Turkey, on February 7.



A quake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale hit southern Turkey and northwest Syria early in the morning of February 6. At least 5,100 people are reported to have died in the quake, and thousands more remain trapped in rubble from buildings that collapsed. The disaster has sparked a massive international response, with teams flying in from around the world to help with rescue efforts.