Turkmen Leader Calls For Public To Help Choose Name Of Nearly Complete City
Turkmenistan's new president has called for a public discussion to name a new city in Akhal Province outside of the capital, Dushanbe, that the country’s new president says is “nearing completion.”
State newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan said on April 29 that Serdar Berdymukhammedov “touched upon the topic of choosing a worthy name for the future city" and mentioned the "expediency of bringing this issue to the national discussion" during a visit to the site.
Many in the Central Asian authoritarian nation expect the city will be named after his father and predecessor, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov.
On April 28, state television showed footage of the $1.5 billion city being built by some 15,000 workers with several grand-looking objects taking shape, including a hippodrome.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov, 40, was sworn in on March 19, taking power from his father, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, who had ruled the tightly controlled Central Asian nation with an iron fist since 2006 while building a cult following that left no room for dissent.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov has pledged to continue the course of his father, who is still referred to as Turkmenistan's "protector" or "hero protector" by state media.
Construction of the city in Akhal began several years ago and was partly overseen by the younger Berdymukhammedov, who served as the province's governor from 2019 to 2020 during his rise to the top of government.
Based on reporting by AFP
Ex-Leader Of Navalny's St. Petersburg Group Ordered To Pay Hefty Fine To Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- The former leader of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team in St. Petersburg says she has been ordered to pay 3.9 million rubles ($53,400) to police to compensate city law enforcement for costs related to the dispersal of unsanctioned rallies against Navalny’s arrest in January 2021.
Irina Fatyanova wrote on Telegram that a court in St. Petersburg pronounced the ruling on April 29.
In April 2021, Fatyanova was sentenced to 10 days in jail after a court found her guilty of organizing the pro-Navalny rallies on January 23 and January 31 that same year.
In July, the election commission in St. Petersburg barred Fatyanova from taking part in elections in September because of her ties to Navalny.
In June, a Moscow City Court ruled in favor of a prosecutor's motion to declare Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and other groups related to the opposition politician as "extremist."
The move has prevented those associated with Navalny and his network of regional branches across Russia from seeking public office. It also carries possible lengthy prison terms for activists who have worked with the organizations, a move seen by critics as a thinly veiled attempt to scare off potential opposition candidates.
Navalny, 45, was arrested in January 2021 upon his arrival from Germany where he was treated for poisoning with what was defined by European labs as a nerve agent in August last year. He has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering the poisoning, which the Kremlin has denied.
A Moscow court in February converted a 3 1/2-year suspended sentence on a charge that Navalny and his supporters call politically motivated to real jail time saying he broke the terms of the original sentence by leaving Russia for Germany for the life-saving treatment he received. The court reduced the time Navalny must spend in prison to just over 2 1/2 years because of time already served in detention.
Last month, a court sentenced Navalny to nine years in prison after finding him guilty of embezzlement and contempt charges, which Navalny and his supporters also rejected as politically motivated.
Tajik Activist Extradited From Russia Goes On Trial In Dushanbe
DUSHANBE -- A leader of Tajik migrants in Russia, Amriddin Alovatshoev, who was extradited to Tajikistan earlier this year, has gone on trial in Dushanbe on charges of hostage taking, illegal depriving others of their freedom, and "other crimes" that his relatives call trumped-up.
The trial, chaired by a judge from the 44-year-old youth leader's native region of Gorno-Badakhshan, started in the Tajik capital on April 29.
Alovatshoev went incommunicado on January 11 and media reports said that he was detained in the Russian city of Belgorod at the Tajik government’s request.
In early February, Tajik authorities said Alovatshoev was extradited to Dushanbe. The developments around the activist coincided with Tajik prosecutors' decision to launch a new probe into four days of demonstrations in the Gorno-Badakhshan region that killed three people and injured at least 17 others in November 2021.
On February 12, Tajik state-controlled television broadcast a video of Alovatshoev "confessing" to unspecified crimes. His supporters have insisted that he was under duress when the video was recorded.
The protests in the restive province's capital, Khorugh, broke out on November 25 after security forces fatally wounded a local man wanted on charges of kidnapping. The demonstrators demanded a probe into his death.
The rally turned violent when protesters tried to seize the local government building, prompting security forces to open fire on the crowd, eyewitnesses said.
On the same day, a group of people from Gorno-Badakhshan staged protests in front of the Tajik Embassy in Moscow with the same demands as the demonstrators in Khorugh. Alovatshoev was said to be at that rally.
During a government meeting in Khorugh on January 10, one official accused Alovatshoev of inciting anti-government sentiment among young people in Gorno-Badakhshan "from abroad."
At least 15 Tajik anti-government activists and opposition supporters have disappeared in Russia since 2015, human rights defenders say.
Some of them have reappeared in Tajikistan -- often in police custody, facing dubious charges ranging from fraud to extremism. The whereabouts of others remain unknown.
Norway Closes Access For Russian Trucks And Ships, Joins EU's Sanctions Regime Against Moscow
Norway says it will close its borders and ports to Russian trucks and ships, joining sanctions imposed by the European Union over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Storskog border crossing -- the only one between Norway and Russia -- will be closed for the transport of all goods that are listed on the EU sanctions list, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told public broadcaster NRK.
But Russian fishing vessels, which often land their catch at ports in northern Norway, will receive exemptions from sanctions, Huitfeldt said on April 29.
Norway's Arctic Svalbard archipelago, which operates under a 1920s treaty allowing expanded foreign access, will also be exempted, the ministry said.
NATO member Norway is not part of the European Union, but it is included in the Schengen Area -- a zone composed of 26 European countries that have officially abolished border controls between their territories.
Norway and Russia share a 196-kilometer-long border.
Based on reporting by NRK and Reuters
Russian Central Bank Cuts Interest Rate To 14 Percent, Predicts Economy Will Shrink By Up To 10 Percent
Russia's central bank has announced another cut in its key interest rate beginning next week, saying the risk of price increases and financial instability was no longer increasing.
The Bank of Russia said on April 29 that it was slashing the rate from 17 percent to 14 percent -- the second rate-cut announcement this month.
The bank hiked the rate to 20 percent in late February after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine began and after Western nations imposed sweeping sanctions. It lowered the rate to 17 percent earlier this month.
As it announced the rate cut on April 29, the central bank predicted that Russia’s economy would shrink by 8 percent to 10 percent this year and said it faces a "challenging" situation due to sanctions.
"We are in a zone of colossal uncertainty," both in terms of supply and demand, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told journalists after the latest rate-cut announcement.
Ratings agencies have downgraded Russia and warned that payments of dollar-denominated debt in local currency would constitute a sovereign default.
The Finance Ministry on April 29 announced that it recently made two international debt payments in dollars despite previously vowing they would be paid in rubles.
Nabiullina insisted that the ministry has resources to make such payments and "from the economic point of view, there cannot be any talk of default." But she admitted there were "difficulties with payments that we see."
The central bank said annual inflation was 17.6 percent as of April 22 and forecast that it would peak at up to 23 percent by the end of 2022 before slowing next year.
The bank has set an inflation target of 4 percent and vowed that its monetary policy "will ensure a return of inflation to target in 2024."
While concerned about inflation, the bank said its monetary policy would also focus on the need for a "structural transformation of the economy" given the changed circumstances.
The ruble plunged to historic lows against the dollar and the euro in March. It has since recovered to levels before the start of the invasion on February 24, rising on April 29 to a more than two-year high against the euro.
The central bank also said that imports are declining more markedly than exports due to external trade and financial restrictions.
It released a baseline forecast for this year for imports to fall by up to 36.5 percent and exports by up to 21 percent.
Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
Russian-Led CSTO To Hold Military Maneuvers In Central Asia In October
NUR-SULTAN -- The Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold wide-scale military maneuvers in Central Asia in October.
"In October this year, the Cooperation-2022 command-post exercises of the collective forces of operative reaction, Search-2022 special maneuvers with the participation of intelligence forces, and Echelon-2022 material and technical supply drills will be held in Kazakhstan," the Kazakh Defense Ministry said late on April 27 in a statement.
The statement added that CSTO troops will also hold Frontier-2022 maneuvers in Tajikistan in October and Endurable Brotherhood-2022 exercises in Kyrgyzstan.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, many in Kazakhstan have expressed concerns regarding the Central Asian nation's membership in the CSTO.
Those fears have built on recent uneasiness over ties with Russia after Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev turned to the CSTO to send troops to the country to help disperse mass anti-government protests earlier this year that turned deadly.
CSTO members include Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan. Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
Muscovites Explain Why They Think The West Is Sending Weapons To Ukraine
From "I think the West is doing the right thing" to "They hate Russia," people in Moscow told RFE/RL why they believe the West is supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Russian Tycoon Tinkov, Who Criticized War In Ukraine, Sells Company Stake To Putin Ally Potanin
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov, who has called Moscow's war against Ukraine "crazy," has sold his stake in the company he founded to a firm controlled by Vladimir Potanin, a tycoon close to President Vladimir Putin.
Potanin's Interros Capital said on April 28 that it was acquiring Tinkov's 35 percent stake in TCS Group Holding, the group that owns Russia's second-largest bank, Tinkoff Bank.
Interros added that Russia's central bank had approved deal.
Price details were not revealed but the RBK news agency estimated the deal at about $2.4 billion.
Cyprus-based TCS Group Holding controls a broad range of companies from banking and insurance to mobile phones.
The 54-year-old Tinkov, who has long resided outside of Russia to receive treatment for leukemia, has strongly criticized Russia's aggression against Ukraine on social media after being targeted by British sanctions alongside other wealthy Russian businessmen over the war.
Tinkov condemned the war in Ukraine again last week saying that 90 percent of Russians did not support it.
"I don't see ANY beneficiary of this crazy war! Innocent people and soldiers are dying," he wrote in a post on Instagram on April 19.
Potanin, 61, is the head of mining giant Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel), which has benefited from high metals prices in recent months. He is Russia's second-richest man, with a fortune estimated at $17.3 billion, according to Forbes magazine.
With reporting by TASS, Reuters, Interfax, and AFP
RFE/RL Journalist Dies In Russian Missile Strikes On Kyiv
KYIV -- RFE/RL journalist Vira Hyrych has died in Kyiv after a Russian missile strike hit the residential building where she lived in the Ukrainian capital.
Hyrych's body was found early in the morning on April 29 amid the wreckage of the building, which was hit by a Russian missile the night before, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was visiting Kyiv on April 28 as missile strikes hit the capital, including the apartment block.
"We are deeply saddened by the death of our Ukrainian Service staffer Vira Hyrych in Kyiv overnight. We have lost a dear colleague who will be remembered for her professionalism and dedication to our mission," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in a statement.
"We are shocked and angered by the senseless nature of her death at home in a country and city she loved. Her memory will inspire our work in Ukraine and beyond for years to come," he added.
Videos and pictures from the site showed the lower floors of the building heavily damaged. Cars in the area had their windows blown out.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed "long-range, high-precision" missiles had hit factory buildings in Kyiv of Ukrainian rocket manufacturer Artem on April 28.
Ukrainian officials have not commented on whether the factory had been hit during the attack.
The United States is still trying to ascertain whether there was a military target for the strike or whether Russia may simply have been “trying to send a message to the international community,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on MSNBC.
The attack was an assault on the Ukrainian state, the Ukrainian people, and on “those who are doing nothing more than to try to spread the truth,” Price said, noting that Hyrych unfortunately “is not the first journalist to lose his or her life in this fight.”
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on April 29 that one body had been retrieved from the rubble and another 10 people had been injured in the strikes. He gave no further details.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who met with Guterres in Kyiv barely an hour earlier, has condemned the missile strikes and called for a "corresponding powerful reaction."
Hyrych, born in 1967, began working for RFE/RL in February 2018. Before that she worked at a leading television channel in Ukraine.
She is survived by her parents and an adult son.
Former Russian Minister Ulyukayev Granted Early Release
MOSCOW -- A court in Russia has ruled that former Russian Economy Minister Aleksei Ulyukayev, who is serving an eight-year prison term on corruption charges, can be granted an early release.
The Moscow district court in Tver said on April 28 that the decision to release Ulyukayev was made a day earlier and will come into force on May 12, if prosecutors do not launch an appeal.
Ulyukayev was convicted in December 2017 of taking a "large bribe" and sentenced to eight years in a strict-regime prison. He was also ordered to pay a fine of 130 million rubles ($1.8 million).
Ulyukayev, who was fired by President Vladimir Putin hours after his arrest in the middle of the night in November 2016, is the highest-ranking Russian official to be arrested since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.
Ulyukayev was found guilty of taking $2 million in cash from the chief executive of Russia's state-run oil giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin, a longtime Putin associate.
Prosecutors said the bribe was given in exchange for Ulyukayev approving the sale of a state-controlled oil company, Bashneft, to Rosneft.
Police detained Ulyukayev inside Rosneft headquarters shortly after Sechin handed him the cash inside a lockable brown bag, prosecutors said.
Ulyukayev has said he thought the package contained a gift but that a trap had been set for him.
Ulyukayev, 66, was seen as a member of the liberal camp in the Russian ruling elite, while Sechin, a longtime former deputy chief of staff at the Kremlin, is perceived as a hard-liner and one of Putin's closest allies.
Russian Activist Jailed For Assaulting Police Officer During Anti-War Rally
St. PETERSBURG, Russia -- An activist in Russia's second-largest city has been handed a prison term for allegedly attacking a police officer during a rally against Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The press service of St. Petersburg's courts said on April 28 that 24-year-old Zakhar Tatuiko was sentenced to 16 months in prison after the Kuibyshev district court found him guilty of grabbing a police officer during the rally in early March and spraying pepper spray on his face.
It is not clear how Tatuiko pleaded in the case.
The Investigative Committee issued a video in early March showing a man and a police officer, both with blurred faces, where the man says he admits attacking a police officer during an unsanctioned rally on March 2 and using pepper spray on him.
The Investigative Committee says only that the man is a 24-year-old resident of St. Petersburg.
Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on February 24, there have been several unsanctioned rallies across the country to protest the invasion, with thousands arrested, including activists who held single-person protests, some holding makeshift posters saying "Peace to the world," "No to war," "Fascism will not pass," and others.
Some have been arrested while holding posters citing the bible, statements by President Vladimir Putin, or even with the inscription "two words" as a replacement for the officially banned "no war," or with a number of stars corresponding to the number of letters in the phrase "no war."
Kazakh President Proposes Referendum On Constitutional Reform
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has proposed holding a national referendum on constitutional reform, his office says.
Toqaev has this year advanced a number of constitutional amendments meant to decentralize decision-making in the oil-rich Central Asian state.
Toqaev told a session of the Kazakh parliament on April 29 that it would be more appropriate that citizens rather than parliament vote directly on the amendments since they will cover one-third of the constitution.
Toqaev said that the referendum represents "an important democratic institution" and recalled that "the last referendum in Kazakhstan was held in 1995, when the current constitution was approved."
He did not say when the referendum would take place.
In January, deadly protests that started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country.
Since then, Toqaev has made several moves to distance himself from his predecessor and former patron, Nursultan Nazarbaev, who had run the Central Asian nation for decades with an iron fist and still retained the title of "elbasy," or leader of the nation -- which gave him almost limitless power even after his resignation in 2019.
One of the constitutional amendments proposed by Toqaev envisages enshrining Nazarbaev's name as "the founder of independent Kazakhstan," a move that will annul his "elbasy" title and the privileges that come with it, including full immunity for him and members of his immediate family.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine Hopes To Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol Plant, Russia Strikes Kyiv
Ukraine has voiced hope that it will be able to evacuate civilians holed up for weeks in the besieged port city of Mariupol, and lashed out at Russia for striking Kyiv with missiles during a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as heavy fighting continued in the east.
"An operation is planned today [April 29] to get civilians out of the plant," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said, referring to the huge Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where some 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are holed up together with about 1,000 civilians. It did not provide further details.
Zelenskiy said the strikes showed Russia's disdain for institutions such as the UN and that the strikes "require corresponding powerful reaction."
"This says a lot about Russia's true attitude towards global institutions, about attempts of Russian authorities to humiliate the UN and everything that the organization represents," Zelenskiy said in an overnight video address to the nation.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram that at least one person was killed and 10 wounded in a strike on a residential building in the capital.
RFE/RL said later that one of its journalists, Vira Hyrych, was in her apartment in the building and was found dead in the rubble.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed "long-range, high-precision" missiles had hit factory buildings in Kyiv of Ukrainian rocket manufacturer Artem.
Ukrainian officials have not commented on whether the factory was hit during the attack.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
One aim of Guterres's visit was to secure the evacuation of people from Mariupol, which has been the scene of some of the most intense fighting since Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24.
Guterres said after meeting Zelenskiy in Kyiv on April 28 that intense discussions were under way to enable the evacuation of the Azovstal steel plant. Previous evacuation attempts have collapsed.
"I cannot confirm the exact details of the operation to make sure it is done with safety for our people and for civilians stranded in Mariupol," said Saviano Abreu, a spokesman for the UN's humanitarian office.
"We are depending on the goodwill of all parties and we are in this together," UN Crisis Coordinator Amin Awad told Reuters on April 29.
The governor of Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, said two towns there were hit by Russian Grad rockets on April 29. There was no immediate word on casualties or damage.
As Russia continued its offensive, the British Ministry of Defense said on April 29 that Moscow's current strategic goal in its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine remains securing control over the eastern part of the country known as the Donbas.
In its daily bulletin, British intelligence said on April 29 that fighting has been particularly heavy around the towns of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region, with an attempted advance toward Slovyansk in the Donetsk region.
But the bulletin noted that due to strong Ukrainian resistance, Moscow's territorial gains "have been limited and achieved at significant cost to Russian forces."
Ukraine has acknowledged losing control of some towns and villages in the east since Russia refocused its assault on the region last week, but says Moscow's gains have come at a massive cost to a troops already worn down from their earlier defeat near the capital.
"We have serious losses but the Russians' losses are much, much bigger.... They have colossal losses," presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.
In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden requested $33 billion from Congress to support Ukraine, a massive jump in funding that includes over $20 billion for weapons, ammunition, and other military aid.
"We need this bill to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom," Biden said. "The cost of this fight -- it's not cheap -- but caving to aggression is going to be more costly."
Biden said the spending would meet Ukraine's needs through September.
The assistance package is more than twice as large as the $13.6 billion in defense and economic aid enacted last month to assist Ukraine and Western allies that is now almost exhausted.
Russia has told the West to stop sending arms to Ukraine, saying large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and dpa
Montenegro Elects New Minority Government That Aims To Speed Up EU Membership Process
Montenegro's parliament has approved a new minority government led by Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic, who said a main goal of the new government is to unblock the process of European integration.
The election of the government ends the three-month mandate of the pro-Serbian and pro-Russian government of Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic, which was defeated in a no-confidence motion on February 4.
The new government, which is composed of moderate parties that are both pro-European and pro-Serbian, secured the votes of 45 deputies out of a total of 81 in the Montenegrin parliament.
Abazovic's cabinet was supported by his own Civic Movement URA and its other constituents: the pro-Serbian Socialist People's Party (SNP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and the national parties of Albanians, Bosniaks, and Croats.
It also was backed by the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), the party of President Milo Djukanovic, but the DPS has no representatives in the new government.
Deputies from the pro-Serbian Democratic Front and the Democrats, who strongly oppose the DPS-backed minority government, did not attend the session. The two parties accuse Abazovic of betraying the electoral will of the citizens and demand new elections.
Abazovic, 36, who served as deputy prime minister in the previous government, said the new government "will rest on two main pillars, the rule of law and economic development." Above all, he said, "Montenegro needs political and social stability."
Montenegro, a NATO member that began accession negotiations with the EU in 2012, is deeply divided between pro-EU parties and conservative pro-Serbian and pro-Russian parties with links to the Serbian Orthodox Church.
Abazovic, whose URA was a member of the former ruling coalition, was among critics of the former government over its sluggish handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, poor record in attracting investment, and a slowdown in European integration.
Presenting the government's program, Abazovic said that it would be based on the rule of law and economic development, while sustainable investments, EU integration, environmental protection, and the fight against corruption are key areas of action.
Reforms are required so that Montenegro can ask for its accession into the EU to be sped up, especially in the light of the situation created by the war in Ukraine.
"Russia's aggression against Ukraine, which the previous government has already condemned and pledged to respect EU sanctions on Russia, has caused turbulent geopolitical developments," Abazovic said.
"Despite these challenges and the generation of new crises, new prospects have been opened up for Montenegro for accession to the European Union."
The reshuffle comes less than two years after Montenegrins voted out the DPS, which wielded power in the tiny Balkan country for three decades.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Ukraine Releases Names Of Russian Soldiers Suspected Of Torturing Civilians In Bucha
KYIV -- Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova has released the names of 10 Russian soldiers suspected of torturing civilians in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, during weeks of occupation.
Venediktova said on April 28 that the soldiers of the 64th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the Russian armed forces are suspected of "cruelty toward civilians and other war crimes."
She identified the suspects as privates Grigory Naryshkin, Vasily Knyazev, Sergei Peskaryov, and Albert Radnayev; corporals Semyon Maltsev, Mikhail Kashin, Andrei Bizyayev, and Dmitry Sergienko; Junior Sergeant Vyacheslav Lavrentyev; and Sergeant Nikita Akimov.
"In a short period of time, investigations revealed that during the occupation of Bucha these very persons took unarmed civilians hostage, tortured them with hunger and thirst, kept them on their knees with their hands tied and their eyes taped, humiliated, and beat them,” Venediktova said.
The beatings were to get the civilians to provide information about the location of Ukrainian armed forces and territorial defense forces, she said, but many were tortured without reason.
Russian military servicemen threatened their victims with death and fired guns in their direction. There is also evidence proving that the 10 Russian soldiers robbed residents of their personal items, Venediktova said.
Ukrainian investigators said they are continuing to gather evidence and that these are just the first 10 to be named.
Venediktova added that investigations are under way to find out if the 10 Russians took part in the killings of civilians in Bucha.
The retreat of Russian forces from the town last month revealed harrowing evidence of brutal killings, torture, mass graves, and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians in the fighting, prompting calls from several countries, as well as the United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC), for investigations to determine whether war crimes were committed.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 28 backed the ICC investigation into war crimes in Bucha. It is important to thoroughly investigate the horrors and hold those responsible to account, Guterres said during a visit to the town.
Russia Nearly Doubled Its Income From Energy Sales To The EU During Wartime, Study Shows
Moscow continues to benefit from Europe's energy dependence on Russian oil despite a reduction in sales due to sanctions imposed to pressure it to end its war against Ukraine, according to experts with a Finland-based research organization.
New research by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) released on April 28 shows that Russia has nearly doubled its revenues from sales of fossil fuels to the EU during the two months of war in Ukraine.
Soaring prices have more than compensated Russia for the loss in sales volume due to sanctions, the research shows.
Researchers at CREA also say new sanctions promise to drive up prices even more, nullifying efforts to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from using energy to pressure the EU and to finance the war against Ukraine.
Since the start of the war, Russia has sold 46 billion euros worth of energy resources to the European Union, and the figure continues to rise. This is about twice as much as the amount of sales in the same period in 2021,according to CREA.
Even though there was a decline in the volume of sales, the increase in the price of oil brought Moscow about 63 billion euros ($66 billion) on the energy exported on ships and through pipelines since the invasion was launched on February 24.
According to CREA, the volume of Russian oil imported by the EU fell by 20 percent and coal by 40 percent. However, gas imports grew, and Germany remains the main buyer. During the two months of the war, it imported energy products worth 9 billion euros.
Lauri Millivirta, lead analyst at CREA, said the continued export of energy "is a big hole in the sanctions" and all countries that buy fuel from Russia "become complicit in the monstrous violations of international law committed by the Russian military."
The only way to stop the war would be a quick and complete rejection of Russian energy carriers, she believes.
The European Parliament in March adopted a resolution calling for an embargo on Russian energy, but so far the European Union has only discussed such an embargo. The EU has imposed an embargo on Russian coal that will take effect from August.
The German government has ruled out a gas embargo because of the economic damage it would cause, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on April 28 that Germany must prepare for Russia to suspend gas deliveries.
"Whether and what decision the Russian government will make in this regard is speculation, but...one has to prepare for it," Scholz said during a visit to Tokyo. The German government already has started preparing for the possibility that Russia will cut off gas supplies, he added.
The CREA research was reported as Russian energy giant Gazprom announced a soaring net profit for last year, citing high energy prices as the main reason for the increase.
Gazprom said in a statement that its net profit hit 2.09 trillion rubles ($29 billion) in 2021, up from 135 billion rubles the year before when profits slumped due to the global pandemic and falling energy prices.
"The main factor that affected the financial result was an increase in gas and oil prices," the state-controlled company said in a statement.
Global energy prices have soared since last year as economies began emerging from COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. Prices have risen further in the wake of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Gazprom also forecast a fall in gas output of about 4 percent this year in another sign of the impact of Western sanctions against Moscow.
Gazprom on April 27 announced the halt of gas supplies to EU members Poland and Bulgaria, saying they had violated Putin's order that payments for gas be made in rubles.
Putin made the demand in retaliation for the West's economic sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine conflict.
Although the sanctions had led to an increased level of economic uncertainty in Russia, Gazprom said the situation did not "call into question the consistency" of its operations.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, dpa, and The Guardian
Biden Will Request $30 Billion In Additional Funding To Support Ukraine's 'Fight For Freedom'
U.S. President Joe Biden will request $33 billion from Congress to support Ukraine, a move that represents a dramatic escalation of U.S. funding for the country in its war against Russia.
Biden said the spending is necessary "to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom." Biden said.
“We need this bill…. We have to do this,” he said, speaking to reporters at the White House. "The cost of this fight -- it's not cheap -- but caving to aggression is going to be more costly."
The request includes over $20 billion for weapons, ammunition, and other military assistance, as well as $8.5 billion in direct economic assistance to the government and $3 billion in humanitarian and food security aid.
The amount represents what U.S. officials expect Ukraine will need through September.
Biden said much of the military equipment the United States announced in the last two weeks, including drones, radar systems, ammunition, and howitzers, has already arrived in Ukraine. He said there are now 10 anti-armor systems in Ukraine for every Russian tank in the country.
Russia has told the West to stop sending arms to Ukraine, saying large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict.
"If someone intends to intervene in the ongoing events from the outside, and create strategic threats for Russia that are unacceptable to us, they should know that our retaliatory strikes will be lightning fast," Russian President Vladimir Putin told lawmakers in St. Petersburg on April 27.
Biden is also seeking legal tools that would allow the United States to sell assets seized from Russian oligarchs -- from yachts and helicopters to real estate and art -- to help pay for the war effort.
The United States and its European allies have frozen $30 billion of assets held by wealthy individuals with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Biden also commented on the decision this week by Russian state energy giant Gazprom to cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. He called it an example of Russia attempting to use energy as a weapon and vowed that the United States will not let Russia use "gas blackmail" to pressure European allies and to undermine sanctions.
"We will not let Russia intimidate or blackmail their way out of these sanctions. We will not allow them to use their oil and gas to avoid consequences for their aggression," Biden said.
OSCE Envoy Says Evidence Of 'Filtration Camps' Emerging From Areas Of Ukraine Claimed By Russian Forces
The U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) says there is credible evidence that Russian forces have been rounding up people in areas of Ukraine’s south and east and detaining them in "filtration camps," where they are interrogated.
On April 28, Ambassador Michael Carpenter told the Permanent Council of the OSCE that there had been "credible reporting" that Russia's forces are detaining people in these regions and "brutally interrogating them for any supposed links to the legitimate Ukrainian government or to independent media outlets."
There also have been "alarming reports" that people suspected of having such connections are beaten or tortured before being transferred to the Donetsk region, "where they are reportedly disappeared or murdered," Carpenter told the council, according to a text of his statement.
"Our information indicates Russia is abducting, torturing, and/or murdering locally elected leaders, journalists, and civil society activists, as well as religious leaders," Carpenter said at a council meeting in Vienna.
He said the Mariupol mayor's office reported that four filtration camps are operating in the city and that accounts from these camps are "harrowing."
He cited one example of an escapee who described the filtration camps as "like ghettos." The escapee said the Russians divide people into groups including those having connections with the Ukrainian Army or the Territorial Defense Force, as well as journalists and government workers.
He warned said Western countries should expect Russia to intensify the forced transfers of Ukrainians via filtration camps.
Carpenter also said Russia may be planning to stage "sham" referendums in an attempt to "legitimize" its invasion and assert control over areas in the south and east that it has claimed.
"These falsified, illegitimate referenda will undoubtedly be accompanied by a wave of abuses against those who seek to oppose or undermine Moscow's plans," the U.S. ambassador said.
Ukrainians in cities such as Kherson have warned that Russia may soon stage a referendum there asking residents if they approve of the "independence" of an entity called the "Kherson People's Republic," he said.
"Of course, no such entity exists outside of the Kremlin's web of lies," he said. "And the international community must make clear that any such referendum will never be recognized as legitimate."
Carpenter said the reports bring back "horrific memories of a bygone era" and said the international community must act with a greater sense of urgency to stop these acts.
Kherson is the only regional capital Russia has captured so far. Russian troops there used tear gas and stun grenades on April 27 to quell a pro-Ukrainian rally.
Ukrainian officials reported explosions overnight in the city and on April 28 shelled the entire surrounding region and launched attacks toward Mykolayiv and Kryviy Rih.
- By Current Time
France Impounds Villa Belonging To Putin's Former Son-In-Law
French authorities say they have impounded a villa in the city of Biarritz belonging to Kirill Shamalov, the former husband of Katerina Tikhonova, a daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The villa located on 9 General McCroskey Avenue in Biarritz appeared in the registry of the Ministry of Finance on properties impounded under Western sanctions.
According to the website Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories), Shamalov bought the villa from the family of another Russian billionaire, Gennady Timchenko, in 2012 via his company Alta Mira.
The Nice-Matin newspaper reported on April 27 that French authorities impounded two other villas belonging to Russian billionaires -- one near the city of Saint-Tropez belonging to Oleg Deripaska since 2005, and another close to Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat and owned by Musa Bazhayev, chairman of the board of directors of the Russian Platinum company.
French authorities said that since the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 22.8 billion euros ($23.9 billion) worth of assets belonging to Russia's central bank were frozen in the country.
In addition, about 30 properties, four yachts, six helicopters, and three works of art belonging to Russian citizens sanctioned over the war in Ukraine have been impounded.
With reporting by Le Figaro, Meduza, and Nice-Matin
Jailed Former Sakhalin Governor Sentenced To 15 Years In Second Corruption Case
A Russian court has sentenced the former governor of the Sakhalin Oblast to 15 years in prison after convicting him on corruption charges for the second time in four years.
The Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk City Court sentenced Aleksandr Khoroshavin on April 28 after finding him guilty of accepting more than 100 million rubles ($1.3 million) in bribes from candidates for the municipal council during a 2014 election campaign.
The court in the regional capital also ruled that the 62-year-old former governor must pay a 500 million-ruble ($6.7 million) fine.
Khoroshavin’s co-defendant in the case, the former deputy mayor of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Aleksei Leskin, was sentenced to nine years in prison and taken into custody in the courtroom.
The same court sentenced Khoroshavin in February 2018 to 13 years in prison on charges of bribery and involvement in a money-laundering conspiracy. He was also ordered to pay a 500 million-ruble fine, barred from occupying state posts for five years following the end of his sentence, and deprived of all state awards.
At the time, two co-defendants -- former subordinates Andrei Ikramov and Sergei Karepkin -- were sentenced to 9 1/2 and eight years in prison, respectively.
The court ruled on April 28 that Khoroshavin will serve his new sentence concurrently with his previous prison term.
Khoroshavin became governor of Sakhalin, in Russia's Far East, in 2007.
He was arrested in 2015 and charged with taking some $5.6 million in bribes from a construction company in Sakhalin.
With reporting by Sakhalin.info
Russian Scientist Convicted Of Treason Dies Of Cancer
MOSCOW -- Russian scientist Roman Kovalyov, convicted and sentenced to a lengthy prison term in 2020 on a high-treason charge that he and his supporters rejected, has died of cancer.
The Pervy Otdel (First Unit) human rights group said on April 27 that Kovalyov, a former senior official at the Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash), was released from prison two weeks earlier to allow him to die at home.
In June 2020, the Moscow regional court sentenced Kovalyov to seven years in prison after he was convicted of treason.
Details of the case have not been made public as its materials were classified.
Kovalyov was working with Viktor Kudryavtsev, a researcher at TsNIIMash, Russia's leading rocket and spacecraft scientific center, which is located in the city of Korolyov near Moscow.
Kudryavtsev was arrested in July 2018 on suspicion of passing classified data on hypersonic technology to a research group in Belgium.
Kudryavtsev's lawyers said at the time that he had rejected a deal with investigators who wanted him to testify against Kovalyov in exchange for being transferred from pretrial detention to house arrest.
Kudryavtsev suffered a heart attack while in custody. He was released from pretrial detention in late September 2019 and ordered not to leave Moscow while an investigation was conducted.
In April 2021, Kudryavtsev died of lung cancer at the age of 77.
The case against Kovalyov and Kudryavtsev was one of several in recent years in which Russian scholars and scientists have been accused of treason or disseminating classified or sensitive information.
After Publicly Backing Ukraine's Sovereignty, Uzbek FM Steps down
TASHKENT -- Weeks after publicly supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Komilov has left his post.
Uzbek presidential spokesman Sherzod Asadov said on April 27 that Komilov left the post of foreign minister to move to another job -- deputy secretary of the presidential Security Council.
According to Asadov, Vladimir Norov was appointed as first deputy foreign minister and will be the acting foreign minister of the Central Asian country. Norov served as Uzbekistan's foreign minister from 2006 to 2010.
Komilov abruptly disappeared from public view immediately after he told lawmakers in a speech on March 17 that Uzbekistan did not recognize the Moscow-backed separatist-controlled districts in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, known as the Donbas.
He also called for a "peaceful solution" to the unprovoked attack on Ukraine by Russia, considered an ally of Uzbekistan.
"Firstly, the military actions and violence must be stopped right away. The Republic of Uzbekistan recognizes Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We do not recognize the Luhansk and Donetsk republics," Komilov said in the speech, emphasizing that his country had historic ties both with Ukraine and Russia.
Komilov also said that the Uzbek government was working on ways to prevent any possible local impact on the Uzbek economy from international sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine.
Four days later, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoev, discussed among other things the situation in Ukraine, stressing that the Uzbek president expressed his "understanding of the Russian side's position and activities" in Ukraine.
On March 29, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said Komilov had not been seen in public for more than a week because he was being treated for an unspecified "chronic illness" in Tashkent before being taken to an unspecified foreign country for further treatment.
Russia Fines Twitter 3 Million Rubles For Failure To Delete 'Banned Content'
A court in Moscow has fined Twitter for failing to delete content the government deems illegal amid Russia's crackdown on social-media networks.
The Magistrate Court of the Taganka district ruled on April 28 that Twitter must pay 3 million rubles ($40,000) for failing to take down materials with instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails, propagating the Nazi swastika, and offending Russia and its national anthem and flag.
Two days earlier, the same court fined Meta Platforms 4 million rubles and the TikTok social-media application 2 million rubles for failing to delete LBGT content that is also considered illegal in Russia.
The decisions by the courts were made at the request of media regulator Roskomnadzor, which has ramped up its crackdown on media and free speech across the country since Russia launched its war in Ukraine on February 24.
As part of that campaign, a court in the town of Lukhovitsy near Moscow ordered Meta Platforms on April 26 to restrict access within Russia to several posts on Instagram and Facebook because they contained references to files from OVD-Info, which monitors political repression in Russia, as well as several other websites.
President Vladimir Putin has accused social-media platforms and other tech giants of flouting the country's Internet laws. He has been pushing to force foreign firms to open offices in Russia and store Russians' personal data on its territory.
Critics say the push has nothing to do with "Internet integrity" and instead accuse the authorities of trying to quell dissent.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Explosions Shake Kyiv During Visit Of UN Chief, As Biden Seeks Boost In Funds To Back Ukraine's Fight
Ukraine has condemned a Russian air strike on Kyiv during a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a "heinous act of barbarism," as U.S. President Joe Biden seeks tens of billions of dollars more in funding to help Ukraine defeat the Russian invasion.
Two strikes hit in the Shevchenkivskiy district of the capital, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram.
There was no immediate information about casualties, but a close aide to the UN chief sent a message to journalists confirming they were safe.
Ukrainian officials responded on Twitter to the attack on Kyiv, one of the boldest since Russian forces retreated from around the capital weeks ago.
"By this heinous act of barbarism Russia demonstrates once again its attitude toward Ukraine, Europe, and the world,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, noted that Guterres had visited Moscow and had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.
"The day before he was sitting at a long table in the Kremlin, and today explosions are above his head," Podolyak said.
Guterres earlier decried the "absurdity" of Moscow's war in Ukraine. The UN chief toured several towns just outside Kyiv -- including Bucha and Borodyanka -- where the corpses of civilians, some showing signs of torture, were found after Russian troops withdrew earlier this month.
The apparent evidence of atrocities has prompted calls from several countries, as well as the UN and the International Criminal Court (ICC), for investigations to determine whether war crimes were committed.
"I fully support the ICC and I appeal to the Russian Federation to accept, to cooperate with the ICC," Guterres said after visiting the two locations. "But when we talk about war crimes, we cannot forget that the worst of crimes is war itself. The war is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil. There is no way a war can be acceptable in the 21st century."
Later on April 28, Ukraine’s prosecutor-general accused 10 Russian soldiers of being “involved in the torture of peaceful people” in Bucha. Iryna Venediktova said that the soldiers of the 64th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the Russian armed forces are suspected of "cruelty toward civilians and other war crimes."
In an interview with RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on April 28, Podolyak said evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops in Bucha and other towns near Kyiv is one reason peace talks are stalled and he sees no reason at present to hold a face-to-face meeting of the negotiating teams.
He also played down the possibility of talks between Zelenskiy and Putin, saying Ukraine will be ready for such a meeting "when the legal positions are ready," but that this won't be any time soon.
Britain's Ministry of Defense warned early on April 28 that Russia's Black Sea Fleet retained the ability to strike Ukrainian and coastal targets.
Despite losing the landing ship Saratov and the cruiser Moskva, Russia still has some 20 naval vessels, including submarines, in the Black Sea operational zone, the ministry said on Twitter.
In its daily intelligence report, the ministry said that Russia was temporarily unable to replace its lost vessels, as Turkey's Bosphorus Strait connecting the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara and the Mediterranean "remains closed to all non-Turkish warships."
In Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance is ready to back Ukraine in its war against Russia even if the conflict stretches for years.
"We need to be prepared for the long term.... There is absolutely the possibility that this war will drag on and last for months and years," Stoltenberg told a youth summit on April 28, adding that the alliance will help Kyiv upgrade its Soviet-era weapons to modern Western military equipment.
The United States, NATO's biggest member, has already provided $3 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion.
In Washington, Biden announced on April 28 that he will request another $33 billion from Congress to support Ukraine, a move that represents a dramatic escalation of U.S. funding for the country. Biden said the spending is necessary "to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom" and would meet Ukraine's needs through September.
The request includes more than $20 billion for weapons, ammunition, and other military assistance, as well as $8.5 billion in direct economic assistance to the government and $3 billion in humanitarian and food security aid.
The assistance package is more than twice as large as the $13.6 billion in defense and economic aid enacted last month to assist Ukraine and Western allies that is now almost exhausted.
Russia has told the West to stop sending arms to Ukraine, saying large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict.
Addressing lawmakers in St. Petersburg on April 27, Putin warned against foreign interference in Ukraine.
"If someone intends to intervene in the ongoing events from the outside, and create strategic threats for Russia that are unacceptable to us, they should know that our retaliatory strikes will be lightning fast," said Putin, according to video of his address supplied by Russian media.
With reporting by AP, AFP, BBC, CNN, dpa, and Reuters
Microsoft Report Details Relentless Russian Cyberattacks On Ukraine
Microsoft says its researchers have determined that Russian hackers have conducted destructive cyberattacks on Ukraine, including some that date back to a year before it launched its invasion on February 24.
The U.S. software giant released a report on April 27 that details cyberattacks that it said its researchers observed and what the company said it has done to help protect Ukraine.
Microsoft has reported on alleged Russian cyberattacks against Ukraine before, but the new report discloses some previously unknown activity and says that in some cases, hacking and military operations worked in "tandem against a shared target."
Tom Burt, vice president for customer security and trust, in a blog post accompanying the report, said the research showed that Russia's use of cyberattacks "appears to be strongly correlated and sometimes directly timed" with military operations targeting services and institutions.
"The attacks have not only degraded the systems of institutions in Ukraine but have also sought to disrupt people's access to reliable information and critical life services on which civilians depend, and have attempted to shake confidence in the country's leadership," Burt said.
The report did not name specific targets, but telecommunications companies and local, regional, and national government agencies are known to have been targeted in the past.
The company's report includes a timeline of the Russian cyberoperations observed by its researchers, and it indicates that what it called "Russia-aligned nation-state actors" began prepositioning for conflict as early as March 2021.
Russia has consistently denied accusations related to cyberactivity, including Kyiv's assertions of large cyberattacks as part of a "hybrid war" against Ukraine.
According to Microsoft, the hackers use a variety of techniques, including phishing, exploiting unpatched vulnerabilities, and compromising upstream IT service providers, to gain initial access to their targets.
These footholds could be used later to collect "strategic and battlefield intelligence or to facilitate future destructive attacks."
Burt said Microsoft believes it's important to share the information its researchers observed so that policymakers and the public know what’s occurring and for the benefit of others in the security community.
He added that Microsoft also believes that cyberattacks will continue to escalate as the conflict rages.
"Russian nation-state threat actors may be tasked to expand their destructive actions outside of Ukraine to retaliate against those countries that decide to provide more military assistance to Ukraine and take more punitive measures against the Russian government in response to the continued aggression," Burt said.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Subscribe