Two Ukrainians Killed In Egyptian Beach Resort Attack

Two Ukrainian women have reportedly been killed in a mass stabbing at a hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, Egyptian media and officials say.

Four other tourists were also wounded in the attack on July 14, the official Al-Ahram newspaper reported on its website.

The Interior Ministry earlier said six tourists were wounded.



The ministry said the assailant was arrested immediately after the stabbings. It says the initial investigation shows the man sneaked into a hotel by swimming from a nearby beach and attacked the tourists. The motive for his attack was not known.

The ministry says the tourists were rushed to a local hospital.



The head of the consular department of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, Vasil Kyrylych, declined comment pending official information from Egypt.

Three foreign tourists were stabbed at the same resort in January last yeare by two suspected militants from the Islamic State (IS) group.

The July 14 attack came hours after five Egyptian police officers were shot to death in Cairo's twin city of Giza.

In that attack, gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on a security vehicle patrolling a Giza village near some of Egypt's oldest pyramids, the Interior Ministry and officials said.

The latest attacks come after 23 Egyptian troops were killed in the Sinai a week ago, in an assault claimed by IS.

