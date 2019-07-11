Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Afghanistan

U.S. General: Premature Afghan Pullout Would Be ‘Strategic Mistake’

U.S. Army General Mark Milley

A premature withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan would be "a strategic mistake," U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be the top military officer said on July 11.

General Mark Milley, currently the Army's chief of staff and nominee to head the joint chiefs of staff, told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that he believed the war would eventually be brought to an end through a negotiated settlement with the Taliban.

He said that there was "some progress" in that effort.

Milley also said the U.S. should keep a "modest number" of forces in Iraq and Syria to maintain stability.

The United States and the Taliban continue negotiations on the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in return for a commitment from the militants that Afghan territory will never again be used to launch terrorist attacks against the United States and its allies.

/**/ /**/ /**/ Afghan politicians, activists, and Taliban representatives begin a two-day peace conference in Doha on July 7 co-hosted by Qatar and Germany.
SEE ALSO:

Taliban, Afghan Delegates Agree On Road Map To Peace -- But Texts Differ


U.S. special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has described the latest round of talks with the militant group as the "most productive" yet.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG