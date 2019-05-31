The Soviet Union's deadliest postwar train disaster occurred 30 years ago, claiming 575 lives and injuring 800 -- according to official figures. The cause was a powerful explosion of gas that had leaked from a nearby pipeline, estimated to be the equivalent of 10,000 tons of TNT. Two trains, carrying vacationers to and from Black Sea resorts, were affected.
Mass Death On Soviet Rails, 30 Years Later
