With 20,000 Teddy Bears In Washington, Ukrainian Activists Say 'Bring Kids Back' From Russia
A display of 20,000 teddy bears appeared on the National Mall in Washington DC during a demonstration meant to call attention to the thousands of Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia since 2022. US lawmakers recently allocated $25 million to support the return and rehabilitation of those children. The NGOs behind the event, Razom for Ukraine and the American Coalition for Ukraine, say they aim to keep international focus on the issue.