Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites Follow RFE/RL on Google
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

With 20,000 Teddy Bears In Washington, Ukrainian Activists Say 'Bring Kids Back' From Russia

With 20,000 Teddy Bears In Washington, Ukrainian Activists Say 'Bring Kids Back' From Russia With 20,000 Teddy Bears In Washington, Ukrainian Activists Say 'Bring Kids Back' From Russia
Embed
With 20,000 Teddy Bears In Washington, Ukrainian Activists Say 'Bring Kids Back' From Russia

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:00 0:00

A display of 20,000 teddy bears appeared on the National Mall in Washington DC during a demonstration meant to call attention to the thousands of Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia since 2022. US lawmakers recently allocated $25 million to support the return and rehabilitation of those children. The NGOs behind the event, Razom for Ukraine and the American Coalition for Ukraine, say they aim to keep international focus on the issue.

XS
SM
MD
LG