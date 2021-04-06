Ukraine's Ammo-Box Icons

9

St. George slays a dragon on an ammunition-box panel from the front lines at Avdiyivka, Ukraine.



Klymenko says: “Most people think of this war as of something very far away. It was important for me to show people that the war is real, that this ammunition box is real, and it stored real weapons that killed real people.”

He told Reuters: “I don’t want this war to exist. And I don’t want this project to exist either.”