Ukraine's Ammo-Box Icons

The wooden panels are brought from Ukraine’s Donbas region, where an ongoing conflict with Russia-backed separatists has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014.
Archangel Barachiel painted on an ammunition-box fragment given to the artist couple by Ukrainian marines stationed in Mariupol, Ukraine.
Since 2015, Klymenko and Atlantova have raised more than $300,000 by selling their artwork to help fund a volunteer field hospital in the Donbas region.
St. George slays a dragon on an ammunition-box panel from the front lines at Avdiyivka, Ukraine.
Klymenko says: “Most people think of this war as of something very far away. It was important for me to show people that the war is real, that this ammunition box is real, and it stored real weapons that killed real people.”
He told Reuters: “I don’t want this war to exist. And I don’t want this project to exist either.”
