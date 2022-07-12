Ukraine Braces For Renewed Russian Ground Assault After Massive Shelling In East

Ukraine’s military says it is bracing for a fresh offensive by Russian ground forces after several days of wide-scale shelling killed dozens of civilians in eastern Ukraine as Kremlin forces continue their drive to capture the Donetsk region and all of the Donbas industrial heartland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 11 said Russian forces had conducted 34 air strikes over the past two days and that the death toll in a strike on a five-story apartment building in the small town of Chasiv Yar had risen to 33 people, including at least one child.

The Ukrainian military's General Staff said Russian forces were using the shelling as preparations for an intensification of ground maneuvers in the east. Ukrainian officials have called the strikes on civilian targets in the region "war crimes" and pleaded with the West to step up the delivery of weapons needed to resist the onslaught.

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said Russia was regrouping its forces and that the massive artillery assaults were intended to set conditions for future ground advances.

Moscow denies it has targeted civilian sites, even in the face of video evidence and the near-total destruction of many Ukrainian cities and towns.

After taking most of the Luhansk region, Russian forces are attempting to take all of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, which is made up of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Meanwhile, Russia said a Ukrainian attack on the Russian-held southern Ukrainian town of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region had killed and injured and unknown number of civilians and left many residents homeless.

"Very unfortunately, some people have died -- there is a large number of injured, many dozens of people have been left without a home," Russia's TASS news agency quoted Volodymyr

Leontyev as saying. He was described as head of the Kakhovka district military-civilian administration.

The Ukrainian military said the attack was part of a counteroffensive against Russian troops occupying the region near the major city of Kherson and that a munitions depot was targeted in Nova Kakhovka.

It said a howitzer unit and military technology were hit in the attack and that more than 50 Russian soldiers were killed.

Battlefield claims from either side of the conflict could not be independently verified.

Ukraine's effort has been boosted recently with the delivery of high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and similar systems provided by the United States and allies, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said earlier this week.

The United States announced on July 8 that it would be sending four more. It said that would bring the number of HIMARS sent by Washington to 12.

Meanwhile, the White House on July 11 said it believes Iran is planning to provide Russia with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its war in Ukraine.

U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on July 11 that Washington has information that shows Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use the drones.

Sullivan said it was a sign that Russia's massive bombardments in Ukraine -- which have allowed Moscow to consolidate gains in eastern Ukraine following setbacks around Kyiv -- are "coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons."

With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, Reuters, BBC, and AFP