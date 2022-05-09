From Rock Stars To The U.S. First Lady, Ukraine's War Effort Gets A Boost Amid Counteroffensive

7 U.S. first lady Jill Biden receives a hug from her Ukrainian counterpart, Olena Zelenska, (right) during a surprise visit to a school in Uzhgorod on May 8. The school is currently being used as a temporary shelter for displaced people. "I wanted to come on Mother's Day," Biden told Zelenska. "I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine." Zelenska called the first lady's visit an "act of courage."