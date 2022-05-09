From Rock Stars To The U.S. First Lady, Ukraine's War Effort Gets A Boost Amid Counteroffensive

Russia continued its military assault in eastern Ukraine while a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region resulted in several towns being liberated. As many as 60 people may have been killed in a Russian air strike on a school in the eastern Luhansk region. U.S. first lady Jill Biden met her Ukrainian counterpart, Olena Zelenska, during a surprise Mother's Day visit in Uzhhorod. Irish rock star Bono gives "freedom" concert in a Kyiv subway station to a small crowd of onlookers. Dozens of civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant as the last Ukrainian defenders inside Mariupol vow to fight to the end. Here are some of the images captured May 6-9.