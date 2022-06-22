Accessibility links

City Of 'Hell': Ukraine Battles Russia For Control Of Syevyerodonetsk

As Russian forces moved to encircle two key cities in the Donbas where Moscow has concentrated its military might, Ukraine described the situation in the eastern industrial city of Syevyerodonetsk as "hell."

“For four months, all our positions have been under fire from everything -- and I just want to emphasis this -- from all the weapons that the Russian Army has," the Luhansk regional Governor Serhiy Hayday said in a statement on social media. “It’s just hell out there," he added, referring to Syevyerodonetsk, which has been heavily shelled for weeks by Russian forces attempting to take complete control of the city.

Ukrainian troops are struggling to resupply themselves under a barrage of Russian artillery and the recent destruction of three bridges that connected the twin cities of Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk. Ukraine has not released official casualty figures, which it keeps secret, but various officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, have suggested that as many as 100 Ukrainian soldiers are being killed every day. A Reuters photojournalist accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on June 20 as they engaged Russian forces in close-quarters combat in Syevyerodonetsk.

1 A Ukrainian soldier with a dog keeps watch over a position in Syevyerodonetsk.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the battle for the eastern city as “one of the most difficult” of the war, while highlighting its importance in the key Donbas region. He added, "In many ways, the fate of our Donbas is being decided there.”
2 A Ukrainian tank moves into position in an industrial area of Syevyerodonetsk.  

Russian forces continue to bombard the Donbas, attempting to encircle the last pockets of Ukrainian resistance in the besieged cities of Lysychansk and Syevyerodonetsk.
3 Ukrainian soldiers watch as a tank (not pictured) fires toward Russian troops in an industrial area of Syevyerodonetsk.

 
4 With Russian forces in control of most of Syevyerodonetsk, hundreds of civilians who sought refuge in the Azot chemical plant are unable to leave due to the intense fighting. “Evacuation is possible if there is an agreement at the highest level, if there will be a cease-fire and a clearly defined route,” Luhansk regional Governor Serhiy Hayday said.
6 A Ukrainian soldier patrols near a damaged car in Syevyerodonetsk. 
8 Ukrainian soldiers use a raft to transport supplies and people across a river near Syevyerodonetsk. The three bridges that connect Syevyerodonets and Lysychansk were recently destroyed, forcing Ukrainian troops to devise ingenious ways to bring supplies in.
9 Ukrainian soldiers transport ammunition brought over by raft.
10 Hayday said Ukrainian forces "will continue to hold on as long as necessary."
