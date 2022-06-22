City Of 'Hell': Ukraine Battles Russia For Control Of Syevyerodonetsk

As Russian forces moved to encircle two key cities in the Donbas where Moscow has concentrated its military might, Ukraine described the situation in the eastern industrial city of Syevyerodonetsk as "hell."

“For four months, all our positions have been under fire from everything -- and I just want to emphasis this -- from all the weapons that the Russian Army has," the Luhansk regional Governor Serhiy Hayday said in a statement on social media. “It’s just hell out there," he added, referring to Syevyerodonetsk, which has been heavily shelled for weeks by Russian forces attempting to take complete control of the city.

Ukrainian troops are struggling to resupply themselves under a barrage of Russian artillery and the recent destruction of three bridges that connected the twin cities of Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk. Ukraine has not released official casualty figures, which it keeps secret, but various officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, have suggested that as many as 100 Ukrainian soldiers are being killed every day. A Reuters photojournalist accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on June 20 as they engaged Russian forces in close-quarters combat in Syevyerodonetsk.