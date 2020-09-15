COVID Curbs Leave Hasidic Jews Stranded At Belarus Border

Every Jewish New Year, tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews make the pilgrimage to the central Ukrainian town of Uman to visit the grave of, who revived the Hasidic movement and died in 1810.Usually, tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews from many segments of the ultra-Orthodox community make a pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hoshanah, as the new-year holiday is known in Hebrew.This year, Jewish New Year celebrations run from September 18 to September 20, but Ukraine, which has recorded high numbers of new coronavirus cases in recent weeks, has kept a ban on foreigners in place until September 28.