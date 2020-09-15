Accessibility links

COVID Curbs Leave Hasidic Jews Stranded At Belarus Border

Hundreds of Hasidic Jews, who set off on a pilgrimage to Ukraine via Belarus despite coronavirus restrictions, were stuck in Homel and at the Novaya Huta border crossing on September 15 after Belarusian border guards let them through, but Ukrainian officials turned them back.

Every Jewish New Year, tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews make the pilgrimage to the central Ukrainian town of Uman to visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who revived the Hasidic movement and died in 1810.

Usually, tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews from many segments of the ultra-Orthodox community make a pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hoshanah, as the new-year holiday is known in Hebrew.

This year, Jewish New Year celebrations run from September 18 to September 20, but Ukraine, which has recorded high numbers of new coronavirus cases in recent weeks, has kept a ban on foreigners in place until September 28.
1 Hundreds of Hasidic Jews are currently stuck at the Novaya Huta border crossing between Belarus and Ukraine.
2 Jewish pilgrims talk to Ukrainian border guards who refused them entry on September 15. 
3 Many of the travelers are now waiting at the roadside near the Novaya Huta crossing in Belarus's southeastern Homel region.
4 Belarusian border guards had let the pilgrims pass but they were turned back by Ukrainian authorities who banned the entry of foreigners in August.
5 A Jewish pilgrim playing guitar to pass the time.
7 A pilgrim stands in front of Ukrainian border guards who have blocked the road at the Novaya Huta crossing. 
8 Ukrainian border guards keep an eye on Hasidic pilgrims.
9 A child pilgrim sits on a road blocked by Ukrainian border police. Ukraine, which has recorded high numbers of new coronavirus cases in recent weeks, has kept the ban on foreigners in place until September 28.
10 Many of the pilgrims who were prevented from entering Ukraine due to COVID-19 restrictions have now set up camp in Homel. 
11 One pilgrim sleeps on a bench in Homel on September 14. 
12 Residents of Homel are now getting used to the unusual sight of numerous Hasidic Jews in traditional garb on the streets of their city. 
13 The pilgrims in Homel have been spending their time mostly praying or studying the Torah. If the Hasidim do not arrive in Ukraine by September 18, they will stay in the Belarusian city to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. The holiday begins on the Sabbath, when many things are prohibited, including travel.
RFE/RL's Belarus Service

RFE/RL's Belarus Service is one of the leading providers of news and analysis to Belarusian audiences in their own language. It is a bulwark against pervasive Russian propaganda and defies the government’s virtual monopoly on domestic broadcast media.

