8 In addition to the heavy flamethrower, Ukrainian soldiers were also firing a D-30 cannon at a Russian position near Kreminna.



Deputy Defense Minister Malyar added that in the eastern region of Donetsk, Russian forces were on the defensive in Bakhmut, while heavy fighting was also under way in Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where the General Staff reported more than 30 combat clashes over the previous 24 hours.