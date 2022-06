1 Chernihiv students pose for a high-school graduation photo on June 5 for Ukrainian photographer Stanislav Senyk, who spoke with RFE/RL about his project.



Graduation Album On The Ruins is a series of photos of students, many in their sashes, captured in a city devastated by Russia's invasion. "In 10 years, these students will have their own children, and they will be able to show them what the Russians did and, perhaps, they will feel the pain that their parents experienced."