Ukrainian Christians Celebrate Easter With 'Holy Fire'

Orthodox and Eastern Rite Christians in Ukraine celebrated Easter on April 7 and 8, one week later than the holiday celebrated by believers in Western churches. On the evening before Easter Sunday, a church delegation brought the Holy Fire, a flame lit at Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, to the cathedral of St. Volodymyr in Kyiv. RFE/RL Ukrainian Service photographer Serhiy Nuzhenko shared these photographs of the ceremony.