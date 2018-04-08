Accessibility links

Ukrainian Christians Celebrate Easter With 'Holy Fire'

Orthodox and Eastern Rite Christians in Ukraine celebrated Easter on April 7 and 8, one week later than the holiday celebrated by believers in Western churches. On the evening before Easter Sunday, a church delegation brought the Holy Fire, a flame lit at Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, to the cathedral of St. Volodymyr in Kyiv. RFE/RL Ukrainian Service photographer Serhiy Nuzhenko shared these photographs of the ceremony.
1 Children wait for the Holy Fire, a flame lit in Jerusalem and passed from candle to candle, to arrive at the Cathedral of St. Volodymyr in Kyiv. 
2 The Holy Fire is said to symbolize the resurrection of Jesus Christ. 
4 After believers' candles are lit, they recite a prayer, followed by a midnight procession around the cathedral. 
5 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends the Easter procession with his family, accompanied by Patriarch Filaret, the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyivan Patriarchate.
6 President Poroshenko and his wife Maryna observe the ceremony.
7 U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch at the Easter service
8 Inside the Cathedral of St. Volodymyr
9 Patriarch Filaret leads the service.
11 According to tradition, the Holy Fire emanates from the stone bed believed to be the spot where Jesus's body was placed for burial.
13 A priest blesses Easter baskets, which traditionally include a type of bread called paska and decorated Easter eggs known as pysanky or krashanky.
