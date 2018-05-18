Ukraine Commemorates Deportation Of Crimean Tatars

KYIV -- Ukraine is commemorating the victims of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's mass deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea in 1944.

All Orthodox churches and monasteries of the Ukrainian Patriarchate will toll bells at noon on May 18 in memory of the victims.

Commemoration ceremonies will be held in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

A special memorial service in Kyiv's Sofia Square will be attended by Ukraine's top officials.

The mass deportation of the Crimean Tatars from the Black Sea peninsula occurred in May 1944, after Stalin accused them of collaborating with Nazi Germany.

Starting on May 18, 1944, some 250,000 were put on trains and sent to Central Asia. Tens of thousands died during the journey or after they were left on the barren steppe with few resources.

Crimean Tatars were not allowed to return to Crimea until the late 1980s, during Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's reforms.

In November 2015, the Ukrainian parliament passed a law declaring May 18 the Day of Commemoration of Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatars.

After Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Crimean Tatars that they would be treated well and guaranteed equal rights.

But Crimean Tatars, rights activists, and Western governments say Russia has subjected those who opposed the annexation to abuse, discrimination, and politically motivated persecution on trumped-up charges.