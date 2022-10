5 A Ukrainian territorial defense member removes munitions from an automatic grenade launcher in the Hrakove position.



In September, locals told AP that there was no indication Russian troops were about to abandon the village, which is around 6 kilometers from the Russian border. "Nobody knew anything. They left very quietly,” said Vyacheslav Myronenko, 71, who survived in the basement of his bombed-out apartment building with three neighbors for more than four months.