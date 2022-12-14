Satellite Images Of Russian-Occupied Crimea Pinpoint Potential Military Targets For Ukraine

KYIV -- Recent satellite images of Russian-occupied Crimea obtained by RFE/RL show airfields, air-defense sites, and ships that defense experts say could rank as prime targets for the Ukrainian military as it seeks to weaken Moscow's forces and recapture territory they have seized.

The significance of Crimea as a launching pad for Russian strikes on mainland Ukraine has increased following the retreat of Russian forces a month ago from the city of Kherson -- the only regional capital they had captured since Moscow launched a large-scale invasion in February -- and the eastern bank of the Dnieper River in the surrounding area.

Russian forces have suffered numerous setbacks since the invasion but continue to hold parts of the Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions in addition to Crimea, which they occupied in 2014. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly said Kyiv's goal is to regain control over the entire country, including Crimea.

Journalists from RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities have created a database that identifies more than 150 Russian military sites on the peninsula. Along with defense analysts and colleagues from Schemes, the investigative unit of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, they reviewed fresh footage from the U.S. satellite imagery company Planet Labs depicting the most important facilities.

Here is what they found.

Aviation

Out of the 10 active military airfields on Crimea, the satellite images suggest that, as of mid-November, the airfield at Dzhankoy had become Russia's main logistics hub for its operations in southern Ukraine. It also serves as a base for its attack helicopters.

Dzhankoy now ranks "No. 1 in [the] top five" targets for Ukrainian strikes, said Viktor Kevlyuk, a defense industry expert at the Center for Defense Strategies, a Kyiv think tank.

A former commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Ihor Voronchenko, termed Dzhankoy a "very excellent base" for Russian ground and air forces since it "expands the radius of action -- primarily of army aviation" in southern Ukraine.

Russia's use of its runway is now "quite intensive," said Kevlyuk, since the airstrip can handle heavy planes ferrying troops into the nearby Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions to the north, where Russian forces control substantial amount of land east and south of the Dnieper. "It's worth watching."

Planet Labs images from October 31 show over 50 helicopters stationed at the Dzhankoy airfield. Among them are the Ka-52, an attack helicopter capable of destroying tanks and performing aerial reconnaissance; the Mi-28 combat helicopter, billed by Rosoboroneksport, Russia's state-run military hardware export agency, as a "flying tank"; the Mi-35 combat helicopter; and the Mi-8 helicopter, a multitasker used for transport, attacks and reconnaissance.