1 A golden tiara, inlaid with precious stones by master craftsmen some 1,500 years ago, was one of the world’s most valuable artifacts from the blood-letting rule of Attila the Hun, who rampaged with horseback warriors deep into Europe in the fifth century.



Workers hid the Hun diadem and hundreds of other treasures in February when Russian troops stormed the southern city of Melitopol. But after weeks of repeated searches, soldiers discovered the building's secret basement, where staff had squirrelled away the museum's most precious objects, and carted the priceless artifacts away.