'I Will Never Leave': The Ukrainian Dog Shelter Caught Up In War

Workers at a shelter in Dnipro that is home to hundreds of vulnerable animals are vowing to stay on, even as other animal-rescue centers close down amid violence and uncertainty in eastern Ukraine. Maryna Bolokhovets told RFE/RL that, with war raging to the north, south, and east of her rescue center, she and her volunteers are overwhelmed with animals in need of a safe home.

Bolokhovets runs Shelter Friend, an animal rescue center near Dnipro that accommodates hundreds of animals, including disabled dogs and cats. Since the war broke out, Bolokhovets says warplanes are regularly roaring over the shelter, located near a strategically crucial airport, and air-raid sirens are going off “every day.” Sites in Dnipro have been hit with Russian cruise missiles but the city has so far avoided the kind of widespread destruction seen in Kharkiv and Mariupol.

Bolokhovets told RFE/RL by phone that “we're surrounded by front lines but we are OK for now because people from Poland brought us a lot [of dog food and other essentials] so for the next couple of months we will be able to survive any blockade.” Dnipro has become a hub for refugees fleeing the Russian advance as the city still offers an open route west across the center of the country. Many pets have been left behind, either by Dnipro locals who fled amid the terror of the opening days of the war, or by those arriving from neighboring regions who are unable to travel onward with their animals.

One dog now in the Dnipro shelter is from Mariupol, a city currently under siege from Russian forces. The young male was delivered to the shelter by a woman who was about leave Dnipro by train with her two dogs. But the male was so traumatized by war the woman said he could not be coaxed into further travel. In early March, the shelter took in seven newborn rottweiler puppies from Kharkiv, a city which has come under intense bombardment from Russian rockets and missiles. Then, on March 12, Bolokhovets organized the collection of 125 dogs and 65 cats from a kill shelter in Kharkiv. On the streets of Dnipro, the dog rescuer says, “the situation has gone from bad to worse” after many people abandoned their pets. As a result, Bolokhovets says she is now hamstrung by a total lack of space in her shelter.