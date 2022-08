8 While the government’s order to evacuate has convinced some in the Donetsk region to flee, others have decided to stay.



Nina Grandova’s third-floor apartment in Kramatorsk was damaged by Russian shelling in July, and her disabled husband, Yuriy, has been living in the building’s basement since the Russian invasion began on February 24. Yet she said they have no plans to leave and is willing to sign a document required by authorities declaring that those who stay take responsibility for their own lives.



“I have nowhere to go. I have to take care of my husband,” she said. “What will happen will happen.”