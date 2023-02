1 Trenches snake through the ground behind the house of 80-year-old Stepan Kovalyov and his 79-year-old wife, Tetyana, in the village of Posad-Pokrovske, which is about 36 kilometers northwest of the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.



The village was captured by Russian forces during the invasion on February 25, 2022, the day after Moscow launched what it describes as a "special military operation."