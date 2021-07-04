Shevchenko Coy On Future After Ukraine Exits Euro 2020

Ukraine national soccer team coach Andriy Shevchenko says it's too early to say whether he will stay in his job after his team's quarterfinal loss to England at the European Championship.



Shevchenko said the team would return to Kyiv and assess its achievement of reaching the quarterfinals at the quadrennial tournament for the first time.



"The federation will have to make a decision" after that, Shevchenko said on July 3 after England thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in Rome.



"We had good parts of the game but set pieces did not work very well for us today," said Shevchenko. "I am really happy with how the team performed. I want to thank the players for their attitude today."



Shevchenko became coach of the national team in 2016. The former striker was among the most prolific scorers in the Italian league with AC Milan and is the Ukrainian national team's all-time leading scorer.



The victory for England advanced the team to its first European Championship semifinal in 25 years -- a showdown with Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London on July 7. In the other semifinal, Italy will face Spain on July 6 at Wembley.

Based on reporting by AFP