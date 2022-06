3 A tractor charred by a Russian attack lies inside a warehouse at a grain farm in Cherkaska Lozova, near Kharkiv, on May 28.



"It's an almost grotesque situation we see at the moment in Ukraine, with nearly 25 million metric tons of grain that could be exported but that cannot leave the country simply because of lack of infrastructure, the blockade of the ports," said Josef Schmidhuber, a deputy director at the UN's Food And Agriculture Organization.



Ukraine, its neighbors, and the EU, are now scrambling to find other routes to get Ukrainian grain to markets, with rail emerging as a viable option despite many logistical challenges.