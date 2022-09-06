Accessibility links

Ukraine

Firefighting In Hell: Ukraine's Firemen Risk It All To Serve Their War-Torn Community

In the past, Ukraine's firefighters had the procedures, the knowledge, and the equipment needed to handle any situation. All of that changed on February 24 with the Russian invasion. As high-rise apartment blocks were struck by missiles and neighborhoods were shelled, they had to work out which of the multiple burning homes to prioritize, who to rescue first, and how to tackle a factory fire while wearing bulletproof vests.

A Reuters photojournalist documented the men and women of a Kharkiv fire station as they risked their lives serving their community in the midst of a war.

Since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the country&#39;s firefighters have had to take additional steps to protect themselves, such as using blackout curtains so that their station is not a target for missile strikes.
When they go out on a call, they must wear body armor that weighs up to 20 kilograms, which makes their already physically demanding job much more difficult.
Kharkiv fire chief Roman Kachanov talks to his firefighters. &quot;When you go in and you see six or seven apartments burning at the same time, and you don&#39;t know where some people are, and you have only three trucks...[it is] the lucky lottery where you need to put your troops,&quot; Kachanov says.
"When you go in and you see six or seven apartments burning at the same time, and you don't know where some people are, and you have only three trucks...[it is] the lucky lottery where you need to put your troops," Kachanov says.
Despite the hardships brought on by the war, Oleksandr, Yuriy, Gena, and Vitaliy enjoy each other&#39;s company as they await the next call. For many, the camaraderie of the firehouse is a second family for them.
But there&#39;s nothing like the bond of a real family, even if they currently live out of harm&#39;s way in Germany.
For the past six months, Kharkiv&#39;s firefighters have been dealing with nearly daily rocket and shell attacks, such as this one on a school that began in the night.
The attacks have brought with them new dangers, such as inspecting a massive crater in the middle of the night that may contain unexploded munitions.
One of the riskiest scenarios for firefighters is putting out a fire in a burning warehouse without knowing what is inside.
Along with the physical risks they must take, treating the injured and removing the often mangled bodies of those killed in the horrific attacks can be mentally taxing.
Much like soldiers in a war zone, firefighters are susceptible to developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The long hours and the fight-or-flight adrenaline rush that comes with their work make every day a new and exhaustive challenge. The added chaos of being located in the midst of nonstop shelling is especially difficult.&nbsp;&nbsp;
With no letup in the ongoing violence, their work of rescuing and cleaning up their communities continues unabated.
According to Ukraine&#39;s State Emergency Service, as of July, at least 41 Ukrainian rescue workers, including firefighters, have been killed and 134 have been injured since Russia invaded.
RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

