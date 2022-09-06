Firefighting In Hell: Ukraine's Firemen Risk It All To Serve Their War-Torn Community

In the past, Ukraine's firefighters had the procedures, the knowledge, and the equipment needed to handle any situation. All of that changed on February 24 with the Russian invasion. As high-rise apartment blocks were struck by missiles and neighborhoods were shelled, they had to work out which of the multiple burning homes to prioritize, who to rescue first, and how to tackle a factory fire while wearing bulletproof vests.

A Reuters photojournalist documented the men and women of a Kharkiv fire station as they risked their lives serving their community in the midst of a war.