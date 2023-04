7 Kyiv's fighters are still able to resupply their troops in the beleaguered city from nearby Chasiv Yar via "the Road of Life," where burnt-out vehicles and craters mark the muddied and devastated landscape.



"If you cut (the road), everyone in Bakhmut is dead. No supplies. No ammunition. No food. Nothing. It would be completely cut off," a soldier told AFP while his crew stacked rows of newly delivered shells.