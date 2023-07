2 A soldier keeps watch from a trench that was formerly held by Moscow's forces.



The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, General Oleksandr Syrskiy, said that Russian units were attempting counterattacks to recover the ground they had recently lost to advancing Ukrainian forces.



“The Bakhmut front has become an arena of active hostilities again.... The enemy is desperately clinging to positions and strongholds that were formerly occupied by Wagner Group fighters.… Events unfold and change very rapidly, with some positions changing hands twice a day,” Syrskiy said, in comments reported by the Ukrainska Pravda magazine.