3 Kuzya inspects his weapon. A tall and broad 31-year-old with blue eyes, he declined to say how many Russian soldiers he has killed. He admits that he suffered from nerves the first time he fired a sniper rifle for real, only succeeding on the third shot. But he has not had this problem since.



"There can't be any doubt about pulling the trigger," he said. "Hell, as far as I'm concerned, he's the enemy! He came to my home. I didn't go to his."