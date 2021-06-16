Ukraine Roots Out Ring Behind Hacks On U.S. Universities, South Korean Firms

Police in Ukraine said on June 16 that they exposed a ring of hackers who targeted some of the most prestigious U.S. universities as well as commercial companies in South Korea.



They said raids on the suspects' homes had found some 5 million hryvnyas (around $185,000) in cash.



But they didn't say whether any suspects were detained.



The group's attacks caused at least $500 million in damage, Ukrainian authorities said.



The hacks included the use of an encryption virus that blocked internal servers and network computers at four South Korean firms in 2019, at least some of which paid a ransom.



The group also targeted financial and personal records at Stanford University Medical School and the University of California, among others.

Based on reporting by AP