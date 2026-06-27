Ukraine Says It Hit Russian Arms Plant As Moscow Launches Drone Barrage

Ukraine said it carried out a long-range strike overnight on a Russian military-industrial facility in Volgograd, as Moscow launched a barrage of drones across Ukraine in another night of cross-border attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian FP-5 “Flamingo” missiles hit the Titan-Barrikady plant.

“Every Russian defense facility that works for the war against Ukraine is a legitimate target for our long-range sanctions,” Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram post on June 27.

He said the missiles “successfully struck the Titan-Barrikady enterprise in Volgograd,” describing it as “a large industrial complex where the enemy manufactures artillery systems and specialized military equipment, including elements of missile launchers used to strike our people.”

“A hit followed by a fire on the territory of the plant was recorded,” he added, thanking Ukraine’s defense forces “for their precision.”

The Titan-Barrikady facility, in Volgograd’s Krasnooktyabrsky District, is associated with the production of artillery systems, specialized military equipment, and components for missile launch systems.

Videos circulating online appeared to show explosions and smoke rising above the plant after the reported strike.

Volgograd Governor Andrey Bocharov confirmed that Ukrainian “high-speed" aerial projectiles had struck the city and damaged production facilities at an enterprise in the Krasnooktyabrsky District. He said 10 people were injured. He did not identify the facility, but Titan-Barrikady is located in the district.

Russian Drone Attack

The strike came as Russia launched another major drone attack on Ukraine overnight on June 26-27. Ukraine’s Air Force said Russian forces used 129 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, jet-powered variants, Gerbera and Italmas drones, and Parodiya decoy drones.

The drones were launched from several directions, including Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as occupied Crimea and occupied Donetsk.

Ukraine said its air defenses shot down or suppressed 113 drones across northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. Officials said 13 attack drones hit targets at seven locations, while debris from intercepted drones fell at three other sites.

In the northeastern Sumy region, local authorities said on June 27 that one person was killed and 14 others were injured during more than 60 Russian strikes over the previous 24 hours. Officials reported damage to homes, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure across the border region.

The overnight exchanges coincided with escalating tensions in occupied Crimea, where Russian-installed authorities declared a state of emergency following continued Ukrainian attacks on the peninsula.

Smoke And Barriers: The Massive Anti-Drone Defenses Of The Crimea Bridge 1/10 This archival photo, taken from a viewpoint above the city of Kerch, shows the Crimea Bridge (aka the Kerch Bridge) as it appeared in December 2019.

Since 2023, Moscow has built up an extensive range of fortifications around the Crimea Bridge linking the occupied Ukrainian Peninsula with mainland Russia. Russian authorities have also reportedly mulled replacing the span with an undersea tunnel.







2/10 Today the bridge, viewed as a major war target for Kyiv, is flanked by multiple barriers against marine drones. The bridge is also equipped with devices apparently intended to hamper aerial threats. Since 2023, Moscow has built up an extensive range of fortifications around the Crimea Bridge linking the occupied Ukrainian Peninsula with mainland Russia. Russian authorities have also reportedly mulled replacing the span with an undersea tunnel.







3/10 The bride's anti-drone measures were captured in satellite photos on June 22 amid a Ukrainian drone strike on nearby facilities in Crimea.



This satellite image shows smoke screens being deployed at several points on the bridge that day, as well as a chain of barges (center) in front of the bridge’s navigation span. Since 2023, Moscow has built up an extensive range of fortifications around the Crimea Bridge linking the occupied Ukrainian Peninsula with mainland Russia. Russian authorities have also reportedly mulled replacing the span with an undersea tunnel.







4/10 The barges appear to be intended to funnel vessels approaching from the Black Sea into a narrow passageway that can be monitored by naval patrol boats. Since 2023, Moscow has built up an extensive range of fortifications around the Crimea Bridge linking the occupied Ukrainian Peninsula with mainland Russia. Russian authorities have also reportedly mulled replacing the span with an undersea tunnel.







5/10



Work on the fortifications began after a

This September 2024 image shows work underway to place barriers in the waters on either side of the bridge.Work on the fortifications began after a July 2023 attack on the bridge with marine drones, which killed a couple travelling with their daughter and damaged the bridge. Since 2023, Moscow has built up an extensive range of fortifications around the Crimea Bridge linking the occupied Ukrainian Peninsula with mainland Russia. Russian authorities have also reportedly mulled replacing the span with an undersea tunnel.







6/10 A June 22 satellite image showing smoke screens activated around the central span of the bridge amid Ukrainian drone attacks on nearby facilities.



Ukraine has targeted the bridge several times since October 2022, including with underwater explosives. Since 2023, Moscow has built up an extensive range of fortifications around the Crimea Bridge linking the occupied Ukrainian Peninsula with mainland Russia. Russian authorities have also reportedly mulled replacing the span with an undersea tunnel.







7/10 Smokescreens in operation on June 22 where the Crimea Bridge meets Tuzla Island.



The smoke, which may be intended to baffle the targeting systems of modern missiles, was first seen used on the bridge in August 2023.



Since 2023, Moscow has built up an extensive range of fortifications around the Crimea Bridge linking the occupied Ukrainian Peninsula with mainland Russia. Russian authorities have also reportedly mulled replacing the span with an undersea tunnel.







8/10 In this recent satellite image of a barge approaching the Crimea Bridge, multiple barriers can be seen, including floating booms that can be pulled across the bridge's navigation channel.



Since 2023, Moscow has built up an extensive range of fortifications around the Crimea Bridge linking the occupied Ukrainian Peninsula with mainland Russia. Russian authorities have also reportedly mulled replacing the span with an undersea tunnel.







9/10 This October 2022 photo shows the bridge as it appeared before the anti-drone barriers were installed. Since 2023, Moscow has built up an extensive range of fortifications around the Crimea Bridge linking the occupied Ukrainian Peninsula with mainland Russia. Russian authorities have also reportedly mulled replacing the span with an undersea tunnel.







10/10



In late 2023, Russia was



A person looks toward the Crimea Bridge, where anti-drone barriers are visible, in January 2026.In late 2023, Russia was reportedly in talks with a Chinese construction firm to build an undersea tunnel across the Kerch Strait that would be out of reach of drones and missiles. Since 2023, Moscow has built up an extensive range of fortifications around the Crimea Bridge linking the occupied Ukrainian Peninsula with mainland Russia. Russian authorities have also reportedly mulled replacing the span with an undersea tunnel.







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Crimea’s Russian-appointed leader, Sergei Aksyonov, said the measure was intended to help manage damage-related procedures and compensation claims. The move came amid reports of electricity disruptions, fuel restrictions, and growing pressure on local infrastructure.

Authorities reported continuing power problems in Crimea and Sevastopol, while fuel sales have been restricted. Officials also suspended the intake of children into summer camps for the rest of the summer season, though the tourist season was not formally canceled.

Traffic was also disrupted on the Crimea Bridge after Russian authorities halted movement for nearly six hours following a reported Ukrainian drone attack. Long lines formed at checkpoints, with thousands of vehicles waiting to be inspected and delays reportedly lasting several hours.

Prisoner Swap

Amid the hostilities, Russia and Ukraine completed another prisoner exchange on June 26, with 160 prisoners of war returned by each side. The swap, mediated by the United Arab Emirates, remains one of the few areas where coordination between Moscow and Kyiv continues.

Zelenskyy confirmed that 160 Ukrainian service members had returned from Russian captivity. He said almost all had been held since 2022 and included defenders of Mariupol and the Azovstal steel plant.

Zelenskyy said more than 9,500 people have been returned since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, including 1,596 Ukrainians in 2026.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russia lost 1,350 troops over the previous 24 hours, along with tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, drones, missiles, and other equipment.

Russia does not regularly publish comparable battlefield figures, and claims from either side cannot be independently verified.

With reporting by Reuters and The Moscow Times