Ukraine Says It Hit Russian Arms Plant As Moscow Launches Drone Barrage
Ukraine said it carried out a long-range strike overnight on a Russian military-industrial facility in Volgograd, as Moscow launched a barrage of drones across Ukraine in another night of cross-border attacks.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian FP-5 “Flamingo” missiles hit the Titan-Barrikady plant.
“Every Russian defense facility that works for the war against Ukraine is a legitimate target for our long-range sanctions,” Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram post on June 27.
He said the missiles “successfully struck the Titan-Barrikady enterprise in Volgograd,” describing it as “a large industrial complex where the enemy manufactures artillery systems and specialized military equipment, including elements of missile launchers used to strike our people.”
“A hit followed by a fire on the territory of the plant was recorded,” he added, thanking Ukraine’s defense forces “for their precision.”
The Titan-Barrikady facility, in Volgograd’s Krasnooktyabrsky District, is associated with the production of artillery systems, specialized military equipment, and components for missile launch systems.
Videos circulating online appeared to show explosions and smoke rising above the plant after the reported strike.
Volgograd Governor Andrey Bocharov confirmed that Ukrainian “high-speed" aerial projectiles had struck the city and damaged production facilities at an enterprise in the Krasnooktyabrsky District. He said 10 people were injured. He did not identify the facility, but Titan-Barrikady is located in the district.
Russian Drone Attack
The strike came as Russia launched another major drone attack on Ukraine overnight on June 26-27. Ukraine’s Air Force said Russian forces used 129 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, jet-powered variants, Gerbera and Italmas drones, and Parodiya decoy drones.
The drones were launched from several directions, including Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as occupied Crimea and occupied Donetsk.
Ukraine said its air defenses shot down or suppressed 113 drones across northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. Officials said 13 attack drones hit targets at seven locations, while debris from intercepted drones fell at three other sites.
In the northeastern Sumy region, local authorities said on June 27 that one person was killed and 14 others were injured during more than 60 Russian strikes over the previous 24 hours. Officials reported damage to homes, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure across the border region.
The overnight exchanges coincided with escalating tensions in occupied Crimea, where Russian-installed authorities declared a state of emergency following continued Ukrainian attacks on the peninsula.
Smoke And Barriers: The Massive Anti-Drone Defenses Of The Crimea Bridge
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Crimea’s Russian-appointed leader, Sergei Aksyonov, said the measure was intended to help manage damage-related procedures and compensation claims. The move came amid reports of electricity disruptions, fuel restrictions, and growing pressure on local infrastructure.
Authorities reported continuing power problems in Crimea and Sevastopol, while fuel sales have been restricted. Officials also suspended the intake of children into summer camps for the rest of the summer season, though the tourist season was not formally canceled.
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Traffic was also disrupted on the Crimea Bridge after Russian authorities halted movement for nearly six hours following a reported Ukrainian drone attack. Long lines formed at checkpoints, with thousands of vehicles waiting to be inspected and delays reportedly lasting several hours.
Prisoner Swap
Amid the hostilities, Russia and Ukraine completed another prisoner exchange on June 26, with 160 prisoners of war returned by each side. The swap, mediated by the United Arab Emirates, remains one of the few areas where coordination between Moscow and Kyiv continues.
Zelenskyy confirmed that 160 Ukrainian service members had returned from Russian captivity. He said almost all had been held since 2022 and included defenders of Mariupol and the Azovstal steel plant.
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