7 Men sing Christmas carols in front of the church.



This year, many Ukrainians celebrated Christmas on December 25 for the first time rather than in January, which is when Russia marks the festival. The change was enacted in legislation in July. The law signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted that Ukrainians wanted to "live their own life with their own traditions and holidays," adding that it allows them to "abandon the Russian heritage of imposing Christmas celebrations on January 7."