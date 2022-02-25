International Criminal Court Prosecutor Concerned Over Russian Invasion of Ukraine

International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan has expressed his concern over the Russian invasion of Ukraine and said his court may investigate possible war crimes in the country.

"I remind all sides conducting hostilities on the territory of Ukraine that my office may exercise its jurisdiction and investigate any act of genocide, crime against humanity, or war crime committed within Ukraine," Khan said in a statement on February 25.

“It is imperative that all parties to the conflict respect their obligations under international humanitarian law,” Khan said, adding that his office will continue to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine.

Based on reporting by Reuters