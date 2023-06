6 A satellite image shows the Nova Kakhovka dam and the surrounding Kherson region on October 18, 2022.



Worst-case modelling following the destruction of the dam predicted that flooding would take place on the left (southeast) side of the river bank. A 4-to-5-meter wave would hit the Antonivskiy Bridge east of Kherson city about 19 hours later, there would be a back swell flooding up the Inhulets River, and after four or five days there would be some flooding up the Bug River to Mykolayiv.