Clashes In Kyiv As Police Raid Antigovernment Protest Camp

Police in Kyiv have raided a protest camp near the national parliament building, sparking clashes with protesters. The press service of the National Guard said 50 people had been detained in the action close to the Verkhovna Rada in the Ukrainian capital early on March 3. A spokesman later told Ukrainian media that six protesters and four police officers had been injured in the unrest, although details were still sketchy. Police later said they had seized nine grenades, an unspecified number of Molotov cocktails, and five smoke bombs during the raid.