1 A handout photograph released by Kyiv shows Ukrainian soldiers posing with Ukrainian national flags in front of a destroyed building in the village of Klishchiyivka on September 17.



President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukrainian forces had liberated Klishchiyivka, a village on the southern flank of Bakhmut. The announcement came two days after Ukraine's military said it had gained control of a small nearby village, Andriyivka, about 10 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut.